Tate Ratledge Looked Like 'Starting NFL Guard' Against Dolphins
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had high praise for 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge ahead of the team's second day of joint practices against the Miami Dolphins.
In his second taste of action against an opponent at the NFL level, with the first being his preseason debut against the Falcons, the Georgia product impressed his coach. Succinctly, Campbell said that Ratledge looked the part of the starting guard the team drafted him to be on the first day against Miami.
"I thought, I've got to be careful, I don't — Tate Ratledge looked like a starting NFL guard yesterday, which fires me up," Campbell said. "It's early, that's step one, but the kid's getting better."
When told this after the conclusion of the team's second and final joint practice against the Dolphins, Ratledge explained that his goal is to impact the game first and foremost with his physicality.
“It certainly gives me confidence, being a rookie coming into a grown man’s league," Ratledge explained. "Coming in here trying to compete. I think my best ability is to come in here and play as physical as I can and clean up the technique later. For me, it’s going out there trying to set the tone for myself and the line and then going from there.”
Campbell saw a player who looked to have the nuance of playing the position down to a science during practice Wednesday. He was disciplined in handling his assignments, knowing when to step forward and when to pass off to right tackle Penei Sewell.
"You watch him in protection, some of the twists that he was able to pass, to anticipate, was pretty good for a young guy," Campbell said. "I just throught him and Penei were working at a high level in some of these combination blocks. It looked like the game slowed down for him a little bit yesterday. It's early, but that's a step in the right direction, certainly."
Building connection
The young offensive lineman has already begun to impress his teammates with his maturity. Ratledge holding his own against Miami is just the latest opportunity for him to show his teammates that he's not rattled by big moments.
"I've said this earlier in the year, but Tate's maturity has been so impressive. Him being able to step in there, these last two days weren't even close to too big for him," said quarterback Jared Goff. "I think you get these guys from big programs, they've played in national championships and this stuff's kind of just whatever to them. He's one of those guys, certainly."
In his opportunities to work with the first-team offensive line, Ratledge has already begun to build a solid connection up front with the two players he's between, Penei Sewell and Graham Glasgow.
It appears as though the center battle has solidified. After spending time at the position early in camp, Ratledge has transitioned to solely playing right guard and is excited with the way the offensive line is gelling together.
"I think Penei's getting more used to playing next to me," Ratledge explained. "I'm getting more used to playing next to him and Graham is getting more used to playing next to me. So I think as we practice, that's gonna keep getting better and better."
Playing to the left of Sewell has plenty of benefits for the rookie. A two-time First Team All-Pro, Sewell is widely regarded as one of the best at his position in the game.
As a result, Ratledge's life is made somewhat easier, with Sewell oftentimes cleaning up any help that the rookie may need. That extends beyond the practice field, as the rookie also views the talented tackle as a key mentor.
"It makes life pretty easy a lot of the time. You get help when you're not expecting it from him. Playing next to him, and then that mentor aspect of it," Ratledge said. "I can lean on him whenever I have questions in the film room or on the field. He's one of those guys that's always there for me. It's a lot of fun playing next to him."