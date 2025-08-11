Taylor Decker Aiming For Full Practice Return This Week
Detroit Lions veteran left tackle Taylor Decker is quite happy with the results of offseason surgery and is aiming for a full return to practice this week.
“I don’t think I’m getting snaps in the Falcons game, but I’ve been trending really, really good. I was just talking to my agent who was here, I’m super happy with how the rehab has gone and everything," said Decker. "Glad I did the procedure that I did, I think it’s gonna be really good for me in the long run. Obviously, I know it’d be great to be out here sooner, but for the long run, I think it’ll be better for me.”
Decker has participated in individual drills, but has yet to participate in full team periods. He indicated he has been running so much that he just wants to get out on the football field more.
“I don’t know the exact days, but sometime next week," Decker said. "It might be welcomed, as much as I’ve been running. I’ve been running so much, I’m like, ‘I don’t want to run anymore.’”
The 31-year-old detailed to a small group of reporters what he went through last season.
“I tore my rotator cuff in the season last year. Rehabbed that, and then I got to the offseason. We were starting to ramp up our training, still didn’t feel great. I’m like, ‘I’m just gonna rehab it.’ Was able to manage it, come back here, went through the first three OTA practices, and I was like, ‘I just want to take another look.’ We imaged it again, and then at that point we kind of made the decision because it was something that was only gonna get worse," said Decker. "So we fixed it."
Decker continued, "They didn’t have to repair anything, it was called a subacromial decompression. I lost a lot of joint space in my AC, arthritis. So they shave your AC joint from the bottom, because I was having bone spurs growing into my supraspinatus. And then between my clavicle and AC I had severe osteoarthritis."
Since being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, playing in the league has seen the talented offensive lineman take his fair share of bumps of bruises.
His recent procedure has made him feel so much better entering his 10th NFL season.
“Just bone work, which is like, a lot of work to be done, but they didn’t have to repair anything. You give it eight weeks for the bone to heal, work back into strength stuff, get your conditioning. Yeah, it sucked. I think I’ve had problems with that. I think it started when I had my first shoulder surgery, because it’s the same shoulder," Decker explained. "And then just over time, hitting people. AC joint sprains, you lose joint space. There were spots where like 70 percent of the joint space was gone. There was just no room in there, so they just went in and cleaned it out. Pretty, I don’t want to say routine, but a straightforward surgery and I shouldn’t run into any issues. If anything, it feels way better now.”
Encouraging Giovanni Manu
After practice, Decker was observed chatting with Detroit's second-year offensive lineman.
Manu has been tasked with taking first-team reps with Decker being worked back slowly.
He indicated that he does not offer input right away, but waits until after practice to share tidbits and pointers. Matching up against Marcus Davenport and Aidan Hutchinson has certainly been quite the challenge.
"I think he wants to prove, he knows that he's talented. He knows who he is," Decker noted. "I think he wants to prove people right, because he knows that he has the ability. He takes that to heart. And that can be a good thing. But to a point, like when I check in with him, I just don't want him to be getting down on himself. If you're wanting to get better and improve and you are acknowledging areas to improve, that's fine. But like, let's keep the overall mental perspective positive, which I think he does for the most part."