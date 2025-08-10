Lions Place Three On IR, Waive RB, Sign Four UFL Players
The Detroit Lions made a flurry of roster moves on Sunday, including four signings and three players being placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Offensive linemen Justin Herron and Colby Sorsdal and tight end Kenny Yeboah were all placed on injured reserve, which will end their season barring the team waiving them with an injury settlement.
Running back Jabari Small was waived with an injury settlement, and the Lions signed four players including offensive linemen Gunner Britton and Keaton Sutherland, tight end Gunnar Oakes and running back Deon Jackson.
All four of the players Detroit signed played in the UFL this spring, with Jackson and Britton playing for the D.C. Defenders, Oakes suiting up for the Michigan Panthers and Sutherland playing for the Birmingham Stallions.
Detroit has looked to the UFL for several depth additions this offseason, adding players such as cornerbacks Nick Whiteside and D.J. Miller, running back Jacob Saylors and tight end Steven Stilianos prior to the four additions announced Sunday.
Jackson has played for three NFL organizations and tallied 283 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 95 carries since entering the league in 2021.
Britton played collegiately at Western Kentucky and Auburn before going undrafted in the 2024 draft. After a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, Britton signed with the Defenders for the 2025 spring season.
Oakes is a local product, having played collegiately at Eastern Michigan. Over the last two seasons with the Panthers, Oakes has caught 17 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Sutherland went undrafed in 2019 out of Texas A&M, He has appeared in six NFL games, most recently one game with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. The 28-year old has spent time with six organizations, including the Bengals, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.
Detroit lost Herron to an apparent arm injury in pregame warmups prior to their preseason game Friday, as he was photographed leaving the field wearing an air cast on his right arm. Sorsdal was injured during the game against the Falcons, while it's currently unclear when Yeboah suffered an injury.
Sorsdal was a 2023 fifth-round draft pick of the team in 2023, while Yeboah signed with the team this offseason on a one-year deal. Herron inked a deal on Aug. 2, following an injury to tackle Dan Skipper in the preseason opener.
The Lions have already been stung by the injury bug, as Dan Jackson, Ennis Rakestraw and Levi Onwuzurike have already suffered injuries that have been deemed season-ending.
The Lions continue their preseason journey with a pair of joint practices and then a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins this upcoming week.