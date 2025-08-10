Lions Place Three On IR, Waive RB, Sign Four UFL Players

Lions announce roster moves:



Placed OL Justin Herron, OL Colby Sorsdal and TE Kenny Yeboah on Reserve/Injured.



Waived RB Jabari Small with an injury settlement.



Signed OL Gunner Britton, OL Keaton Sutherland, TE Gunnar Oakes and RB Deon Jackson. pic.twitter.com/9mMVMu6qOo