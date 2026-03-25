Detroit Lions Sign Veteran OL Ben Bartch. What's His Role?

The Detroit Lions have made the decision to sign veteran offensive lineman Ben Bartch to the 2026 roster.

A former fourth-round draft pick, Bartch recently had a stint with the San Francisco 49ers (2023-2025).

Since 2020, the former Jaguars and 49ers lineman has started 24 games and has the versatility to play both guard positions.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed his 2025 season, as a foot sprain and an ankle injury limited him to only six games last season.

Detroit has made a concerted effort to add depth along the offensive line this offseason, adding center Cade Mays, Juice Scruggs and Larry Borom.

Left tackle Taylor Decker asked for his release, which the team expressed they were prepared for, given the back and forth nature of their discussions with the former first-round NFL draft pick.

Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge are the expected starting guards, but Miles Frazier also has the opportunity to factor into the guard rotation this season.

Moving on from David Montgomery

Appearing on the "Lions Collective" podcast, general manager Brad Holmes was asked about veteran David Montgomery and the decision to trade him to the Houston Texans.

"It was pretty it was evident that there were less touches that he had last season. And look, a lot of it is not just him. It's how Jahmyr (Gibbs) has ascended," said Holmes. "So me and David's agent, we all had, and David, we all had really healthy dialogue. We just kind of thought it was best for all parties. It was right after the end of the season that we decided, let's just see if we can get the proper return.

"I told his agent, 'Look, this guy's a good player, man. Like, we're not just giving him away, you know.' So we were happy with the return that we got. I'm happy for David, but I think he's in a good spot," Holmes added. "But that's going to be not only a loss of just the player, but he was such an impact on our locker room from a leadership standpoint, our culture. It was all healthy dialogue. There was never any bad blood or anything. And I think it worked out well for both parties."

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