Taylor Decker Misses Thursday Practice Ahead of Season Opener
After being listed on the initial practice report with a finger injury, starting left tackle Taylor Decker was not spotted at Thursday's practice.
The team had been in relative good health, as the entire 53-man roster was accounted for on Wednesday.
Any loss would be significant, as the presumed strength of the team is the offensive line.
Against the San Francisco 49ers, Decker will be counted on to aid in blocking Nick Bosa, who is looking to disrupt the Lions offensive game plan.
“I’m very excited. I love those guys," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters earlier this week about his excitement level watching the team's starting offensive line. "I think it’s a damn good group. I think it’s a steady group. I think it’s a group that we can hang our hat on. Look, we’re going to put a lot on them, we are. We are going to ask them to do a lot, the run game and our pass protection. They have got to hold up for us, but I trust those guys.”
Recommended Lions Articles
Detroit Lions Release WR Javon McKinley, Sign Tackle Will Holden
Detroit Lions announce practice squad roster move on Thursday.
Aaron Glenn 'Fired Up' Over Challenge 49ers Offense Brings
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is looking forward to his defense matching up against the San Francisco 49ers offense.
Why Jared Goff Should Care about External Expectations
Quarterback Jared Goff has been asked about others' low expectations for the Detroit Lions on numerous occasions since he joined the team.
Previously, Decker echoed similar sentiments about playing for his new head coach soon after Campbell was hired.
"I’m excited to work for him," Decker said back in April. "And I’d seen when he got hired, plenty of players and former coaches that have coached with him on social media saying that’s a guy that guys will love to play for. And I get that vibe.”
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more