Taylor Decker Misses Thursday Practice Ahead of Season Opener

Could the Detroit Lions be without one of their key offensive lineman on Sunday?

After being listed on the initial practice report with a finger injury, starting left tackle Taylor Decker was not spotted at Thursday's practice.

The team had been in relative good health, as the entire 53-man roster was accounted for on Wednesday.

Any loss would be significant, as the presumed strength of the team is the offensive line.

Against the San Francisco 49ers, Decker will be counted on to aid in blocking Nick Bosa, who is looking to disrupt the Lions offensive game plan.

“I’m very excited. I love those guys," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters earlier this week about his excitement level watching the team's starting offensive line. "I think it’s a damn good group. I think it’s a steady group. I think it’s a group that we can hang our hat on. Look, we’re going to put a lot on them, we are. We are going to ask them to do a lot, the run game and our pass protection. They have got to hold up for us, but I trust those guys.”

Previously, Decker echoed similar sentiments about playing for his new head coach soon after Campbell was hired.

"I’m excited to work for him," Decker said back in April. "And I’d seen when he got hired, plenty of players and former coaches that have coached with him on social media saying that’s a guy that guys will love to play for. And I get that vibe.”

