Taylor Decker Reveals He Has Been Vaccinated

Taylor Decker revealed to reporters that he has been vaccinated after stating in the offseason his desire not to be.

Offensive lineman Taylor Decker admitted to reporters on Thursday that he has received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier in the offseason, he stated his intentions not to get vaccinated when asked, stating that he had his "reasons."

The NFL recently released stringent requirements for players who decided against being vaccinated, spurring many players to change their minds and comply.

As training camps were set to open in late July, the league strongly encouraging its players and coaches to receive the COVD-19 vaccine.

The penalties, if a COVID-19 outbreak were to occur, would be quite steep for players and teams this upcoming season.

The penalty is quite costly for an outbreak that causes a game to be cancelled.

The league recently informed teams that if an unvaccinated player causes a game to be cancelled, the infected team forfeits, takes the loss for playoff seeding and the team could face additional sanctions, if protocols were violated.

"This is how the league works. They are trying to make a big push for the health and safety of fans, players and organizations. I feel like it was the best move," Decker told SI All Lions about the league's efforts to increase the number of players getting vaccinated.

"I did get vaccinated and that's all I will say on that topic," Decker admitted.

Head coach Dan Campbell revealed Wednesday that 80% of the roster has been vaccinated and felt the tides were trending in the right direction to get more vaccinated in the coming weeks.

"I would say we're getting more as we go every day," Campbell said. "Every day that we've had our guys come in from the first group and to the vets who came in yesterday, every day we get a few more. It's trending the right way. It's been really good."

