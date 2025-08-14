Taylor Swift Mentions Jared Goff, QB's Phone Explodes
One of the most popular public figures in the entertainment industry name-dropped Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
During an appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast Wednesday, which is hosted by Swift's boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, the immensely popular musician was explaining her initial understanding of football before meeting Travis.
"I thought it was like, Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen’s here," Swift said. "They’re gonna be like, they blow a whistle, and they go at each other, and they’re like 'grrrr,' and it's like, who’s gonna win?"
Recently finishing up 'The Eras Tour,' which is the highest-grossing tour of all time, Swift's mention of Goff ignited social media and Lions fans who are also fans of Swift.
"Yeah, pretty crazy, huh? Very cool, I guess," Goff said. "That was a crazy couple hours last night for me and my phone. I was like, 'Oh, okay.' But yeah, pretty cool."
Swift has built a massive fan base through her music, and was on the 'New Heights' podcast in part to promote the upcoming release of her 12th album. On the show, she revealed the tracklist and cover design for her latest work.
Offensive creativity
The Lions have teased creative ways that they could wind up using both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs on the field together. Both players bring exciting skill sets, and would benefit the group greatly by being on the field together.
Because the Lions haven't done much with two backs on the field in years past, there is an element of creativity as offensive coordinator John Morton and company find and experiment with new looks.
As Goff mentioned after practice Thursday, there are clear pros to having both on the field together, and as such the team is working hard to find effective ways to do so.
"We're working on how many different ways we can use them. As often as we can get both guys on the field is a good thing for us," Goff said. "Finding creative ways to do that is the hard part and it's a challenge upstairs for those guys, but they're doing a good job of figuring it out. You don't want to ever take either of them off the field, so we're trying to find ways to throw it to one guy and have the other one block, hand it to one of them. It's a lot of fun and those two guys are good."