Lions Sign CB, OL, Place Two on IR
The Detroit Lions made a series of roster moves on Thursday ahead of the start of their second joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.
Offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland and cornerback DiCaprio Bootle were both placed on injured reserve after suffering injuries against the Miami Dolphins in the first of two joint practices. Sutherland was evaluated for a knee injury and Bootle was evaluated for a lower leg injury following the practice.
In corresponding moves, the Lions signed a pair of free agents in offensive lineman Zack Johnson and cornerback Allan George.
Johnson has been a member of several NFL teams, as well as the UFL's Birmingham Stallions in 2024. That year, he helped the Stallions win the UFL championship and was an All-UFL selection.
Among the NFL teams Johnson has spent time with are the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.
An undrafted free agent in the 2020 draft class, Johnson played collegiately at North Dakota State where he won four FCS championships and was a two-time FCS All-American. His time with the Bison overlapped with Lions' tight ends coach Tyler Roehl, who was the running backs and tight ends coach for the school at the time.
Detroit's offensive line has taken some lumps throughout camp. Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones both recently returned from injuries, while Sutherland, Justin Herron and Colby Sorsdal have all been placed on injured reserve within the last week.
George was an undrafted free agent in the class of 2022 who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared in four games that season. He would spend the 2023 season on Cincinnati's practice squad, and was released in training camp prior to the 2024 season.
The Washington Commanders signed George to a futures contract in January of 2025, but he was cut by the team on Aug. 11. He now joins a Lions cornerback room that has been bitten by the injury bug, with Bootle and Ennis Rakestraw out for the season.
Fellow cornerback Terrion Arnold is expected to participate in team reps Thursday after missing time with a low-grade hamstring injury.
Detroit has now placed seven players on injured reserve: Herron, Sutherland, Sorsdal, Bootle, Rakestraw, tight end Kenny Yeboah and safety Dan Jackson. Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike is also expected to be out for the season after suffering an ACL injury.