10 Defensive Free Agents Lions Should Sign

Read more on the 10 defensive free agents the Detroit Lions should sign this offseason.

The Detroit Lions made several in-house moves on Monday, which marked the first day of NFL free agency.

Chief among those moves was the decision to bring back safety Tracy Walker III. Yet, there are still moves to be made, as the organization continues its journey in free agency.

On Monday, we profiled 12 offensive players the Lions should pursue in free agency. Now, it’s time to analyze the 10 defensive players who could be valuable acquisitions for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and company.

Marcus Williams, S

The Lions re-signed linebacker Alex Anzalone Monday. The one-time member of the Saints said he would, with permission from the organization, step out and help recruit Williams to join him in Detroit.

Williams is considered one of the top defensive players available. In five seasons with New Orleans, the 25-year-old has started 76 games. His productive career has seen him make 320 tackles and intercept 15 passes.

If the Lions can lure Williams, they will be getting a playmaker to pair with Walker in the defensive backfield. With his connections to current Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, this could be a very realistic landing spot for Williams.

P.J. Williams, CB

Another former Saints player, P.J. Williams is a more experienced option who has ties to Glenn. He is versatile, with the ability to play both corner and safety. In 78 career games, he’s picked off eight passes.

The Florida State product would be a good addition to the defensive backs room, which is very young.

Additionally, he would bring instant competition and be able to push youngsters like Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah, the latter of whom is returning from an injury and looking to reclaim the hype that surrounded him when he was drafted in 2020.

Levi Wallace, CB

If the Lions are looking to go outside of the Saints umbrella when it comes to defensive backs, Wallace may be a good one to start with. He’s started all 52 of the games he’s played in, notching two interceptions apiece in each of the last three seasons.

Wallace was an important piece on the Buffalo Bills' defense as it rose through the ranks of the AFC. He’s good enough to start on the Lions' defense immediately, and he and Oruwariye would form a nice one-two punch.

Darious Williams, CB

Yet another Williams makes the list, as the one-time Los Angeles Rams player would be another solid piece in the Lions' secondary. He doesn’t have the numbers that some of the other names on this list have, but he’s been very good as of late.

Though he didn’t have an interception in 2021, he’s defended 23 passes over the last two seasons. And, he did have six total interceptions over the course of the 2019-20 seasons.

He also likely won’t command the amount of money that some of his defensive back counterparts will. And, this will be beneficial for the Lions’ front-office brass.

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

DeShon Elliott, S

Since being drafted in 2018, Elliott has had an up-and-down four years in Baltimore. He started all 16 games in 2020, but missed all of 2018 and played in just six games apiece in 2019 and 2021.

Elliott is a mostly unproven safety who has shown flashes of his skills.

In 2020, when he was able to play an entire season, he made 80 tackles and recorded four passes defensed. However, his stats in the other two seasons in which he was active leave more to be desired.

Elliott could wind up being a diamond in the rough with a new start. He’s an intriguing piece for the Lions to consider.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB

A backup with the Rams over the last several seasons, Okoronkwo dealt with injuries in 2021. When healthy, he has been productive. In 2021, he had two sacks, 15 pressures and two forced fumbles.

The Lions have plenty of EDGE-type linebackers, so there wouldn’t be much pressure on Okoronkwo to be a star on the defensive unit right away. However, by taking a chance on him, Detroit could potentially uncover a hidden gem.

Bobby Wagner, LB

Though Wagner has been linked to several other teams, it would be worth it for the Lions to take a chance on the veteran linebacker.

Wagner was cut by the Seattle Seahawks after the organization committed to its rebuild and also traded away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wagner, a six-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, is someone who would bring in both experience and skill.

Bringing in Wagner would be difficult for the Lions, as the organization is not in a position to compete like some of his other options. Still, he’s worth a look.

Jayon Brown, LB

Predominantly an inside linebacker, Brown has been solid for the Tennessee Titans during the first five years of his career. In fact, in 2019, he enjoyed a career-best 105 tackles. Since then, however, he’s seen his production wane due to injuries.

He dealt with a knee injury in 2021, which limited him to 10 games. Despite this, there is optimism about his ability to go to a new team and contribute. Given his production when healthy, Brown could be an attractive piece for the Lions' defense.

Adding Brown likely won’t break the bank for Holmes and company. Bringing him in on a short, prove-it contract could be a good move for a team looking for under-the-radar contributors.

Charles Harris, EDGE

Harris deserves a second contract with the Lions after enjoying the best season of his career in 2021. He totaled seven sacks, which is easily a single-season best of his.

The main question with Harris is whether he will get an offer that the Lions cannot match. Yet, Holmes would be wise to shell out some cash for a player who proved he belongs in Detroit.

Derek Barnett, DE

Another talented pass rusher, Barnett is a young pass-rushing option who has had success during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, his efforts in 2021 left more to be desired, which may be tied directly to the team’s decision to sign Haason Reddick.

Barnett amassed just two sacks in 2021, but has totaled 16 over the last three seasons combined. His trajectory looks to be trending similarly to how Harris' was before he came to Detroit. If the Lions can’t bring back Harris, maybe they can bring in Barnett and get similar production out of him.