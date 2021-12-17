10 Players To Watch This Bowl Season

It's college bowl season! These are ten players to watch as the bowl season kicks off.

The college bowl season is upon us, and despite players opting out who are eligible for the NFL Draft, there are still plenty of talented prospects to keep an eye on for Lions fans.

The name of the game is finding dynamic playmakers, and these 10 players who are currently slated to go in rounds two-seven all have that something special about them.

1.) WR #7 Romeo Doubs - Senior, Nevada

Size: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.4-4.7

Bowl game: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Western Michigan on Monday, December 27 (projected second-rounder)

It takes one look at Doubs on game film, to see he finds a way to get open. Lanky target with back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons. He works the sidelines with uncanny concentration and has sure hands. He can also get deep and doubles as a punt returner.

2.) WR #13 Erik Ezukanma - Junior, Texas Tech

Size: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

(40): 4.46-4.64

Bowl game: Liberty Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Tuesday, December 28 (projected second-rounder)

Ezukanma has produced almost identical stats the last three (40+ catch) consecutive seasons. A good-sized target who is not easiest to bring down, plus he has big play capabilities. Has a dynamic feel.

3.) WR #2 Khalil Shakir - Senior, Boise State

Size: 6'0, 190 pounds

(40): 4.34-4.5

Bowl game: Arizona Bowl vs. Central Michigan on Friday, December 31 (projected third-rounder)

Shakir has 50+ catches the past three seasons. A big play guy who can track the ball, adjust to deep passes and find the end zone. He also has that coveted second-gear of speed.

4.) WR #1 Jayden Reed - Junior, Michigan State

Size: 6'0, 185 pounds

(40): 4.52

Bowl game: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Pittsburgh on Thursday, December 30 (projected third-rounder)

Reed is a smooth, fluid, quick darting diminutive player who is slippery when he has the ball - - he can also get deep. This season he posted 53 receptions for 946 yards, 8 TD with a 17.8 yard-per-catch average. Reed is also a dangerous punt returner.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

5.) RB #28 Breece Hall - Junior, Iowa State

Size: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

(40): 4.39-4.43

Bowl game: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Clemson on Wednesday, December 29 (projected third- rounder)

With less and less premium being placed on running backs, this two-time Big 12 Offensive MVP will be a steal. He is a patient runner who accelerates quickly. Hall can bounce it outside and be off to the races, which is why he boasts a gaudy 5.8 yard-per-carry average this season. He also has posted 50 rushing career touchdowns. Shades of Adrian Peterson.

6.) TE #85 Jalen Wydermyer - Junior, Texas A&M

Size: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

(40): 4.71

Bowl game: Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest on Friday, December 31 (projected fourth-rounder)

Big strong fluid and athletic target who can stretch the field (12.9 avg) and gets fired up. Classic prospect who will “slip through the cracks.” Wydermyer has strong hands, he is not easy to bring down, and he has a resume of three straight seasons of steady receiving production. Shades of David Njoku.

7.) QB #9 Desmond Ridder - Senior, Cincinnati

Size: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

(40): 4.55

Bowl game: Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama on Friday, December 31 (projected fourth-rounder)

Quintessential developmental quarterback who has the “it” factor. This game against Alabama is about as close to a pro warm-up as possible, and his draft stock will adjust accordingly. Ridder makes quick decisions with a strong arm, but his ball placement is all-over-the-road. Ridder will be a great back-up who always provides that spark. Shades of Nick Foles and Jeff Garcia.

8.) TE #81 Josh Whyle - Junior, Cincinnati

Size: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds

(40): 4.73

Bowl game: Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama on Friday, December 31 (projected fifth-rounder)



Whyle just finds the end zone. He has 25 receptions this season and 6 TD. A tall athletic wide receiver trapped in tight end’s body who is a matchup nightmare.

9.) RB #4 James Cook - Senior, Georgia

Size: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

(40): 4.42-4.62

Bowl game: Orange Bowl vs. Michigan on Friday, December 31 (projected sixth-rounder)

Dalvin Cook’s little brother has averaged over 6 yards per-carry four years in a row, and he can catch the ball too. He is a smooth, gliding sprinter with good vision, balance and acceleration.

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

10.) EDGE #1 Ali Fayad - Senior, Western Michigan

Size: 6–foot-2, 250 pounds

(40): 4.74

Bowl game: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Nevada on Monday, December 27 (projected seventh-rounder)

Fayad has a five-year knack for getting to the quarterback and plain being a disruptive playmaker. He posted 11.5 sacks in 2021, 16 tackles for a loss, and took home the Defensive Player of the Year in the MAC Conference.