Terrion Arnold: It's 'Just Another Game'
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is not trying to make the moment too big.
The 2024 first-round draft pick is approaching his first-ever NFL playoff game in the same manner he has since he debuted for the team back at the start of the season.
"Just another game. Had the same mindset since Week 1 and games like this, obviously you know what's at stake," Arnold explained. "You go out there, you put everything on the line and you play for your teammates."
The talented defensive back was asked if he use visualization techniques to envision how a game will play out.
"My vision is just go out there and play for my teammates," Arnold expressed. "I visualize letting the game come to me. In games like this, if you go out there and try to force it or force the plays, then you can struggle. If you go out there and be where you're supposed to be, you trust that your teammate is gonna be here so you can execute the play. Games like this, I take the same approach. It's like trust."
Detroit's secondary does not need any additional boost in confidence.
Even though Amik Robertson locking down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson surprised a national audience, his rookie teammate always knew what the veteran could bring to the table.
“I ain’t gonna lie, it ain’t change my confidence at all," Arnold said. "When he first came in here, I knew what type of player Amik was. Although the world got to see it, I already knew he was that.”
MORE: Q&A: Za'Darius Smith Hoping Third Time Is Charm in Quest for Ring
After dealing with Jefferson, the Lions now face another tough test in dealing with the Washington Commanders' offense. The group is headlined by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and his connection with veteran wideout Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin notched his fifth-straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards along with a career-high 13 touchdowns.
“Well, Jayden Daniels had a lot to do with that, but he’s highly, highly competitive, he does a really good job on 50-50 balls, which you wouldn’t think that he would because of his stature, but he does a really good job of that," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "He’s always been a good player, we went against this player several times, but that’s the one thing that really stands out, is his competitive nature. He kind of reminds me of how (Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint goes about, because he will block, he’ll go across the middle, he’ll take hits, he’ll get back up, get back to the huddle, so he’s a gamer. He’s a gamer, so it doesn’t surprise me, the success he’s having.”
Even though Kerby Joseph did not earn Pro Bowl honors, the locker room expressed excitement that the NFL leader in interceptions was named to the AP All-Pro team.
"Everything. I feel like even when it came to the Pro Bowl, he got snubbed," Arnold said. "It's good to see Kerby get the recognition he deserves."
Respect for Aaron Glenn
Both of Detroit's coordinators fielded questions about the interviews they participated in last week for other head coaching opportunities.
While the players are aware and hope their coordinators remain in Motown, all parties involved have made it clear that coaches pursuing opportunities during the team's bye week will not in any way distract the team from their intense preparation to play a talented Commanders squad.
"Of course I want him to stay," Arnold said. "But he does a good job, he doesn't let any of that go into the building. He doesn't talk about it. And his sole purpose is just us trying to accomplish what we want to accomplish, and I respect him a lot for that."