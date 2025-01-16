FS1 Host: Jayden Daniels Is Better Than Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will battle for the right to go the NFC Championship game Saturday, and the Commanders are looking to pull off their second straight playoff upset.
Leading the way for Washington is rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. In his first season, Daniels has thrown for 3,568 yards while also rushing for 891. A Heisman Trophy winner at LSU, Daniels is a dual-threat passer who has the ability to create big plays with his legs.
Daniels has been impressive and will be part of what appears to be an excellent quarterback showdown in Saturday's game. Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in his ninth NFL season, set a new career-high for touchdown passes with 37 and threw for 4,629 yards.
While Goff put up bigger numbers than the rookie, FOX Sports 1 host of 'Breakfast Ball' Danny Parkins explained that he believes Daniels is the better all around player of the two. Parkins argued that Goff is able to put up bigger stats because he has more skill talent around him.
“Jayden Daniels is better than Jared Goff. Jared Goff is just in a better situation. Doesn’t mean Jared Goff isn’t good, but he has continuity in a system," Parkins said. "He is a veteran, he’s got the best offensive line in football. He’s got the best running back duo in football, he’s got a top-five receiver, he’s got a top-five or six tight end. Jared Goff is in a much better situation, so he’s put up better numbers. But what Jayden Daniels is doing is more impressive than what Jared Goff is doing. So if you were saying, ‘I get to start a franchise with a guy’ or who’s individually the better player? I’m already pretty comfortable saying that’s Jayden Daniels.”
The Lions do have the advantage in terms of skill talent, but Goff has plenty of talent in his own right.
He's been the perfect fit for Detroit's offensive system, and will have an opportunity to lead his team to the NFC Championship game for the second consecutive year.
