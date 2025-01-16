FS1 Host: Jayden Daniels Is Better Than Jared Goff

.@DannyParkins: "If Jared Goff was in Washington and Jayden Daniels was in Detroit, does anyone think Goff would do what Daniels is doing?"



"They wouldn't be in the playoffs." — @craigcartonlive



Danny and Craig would rather have Jayden Daniels over Jared Goff 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3qVcxUNq6B