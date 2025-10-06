Terrion Arnold Reveals How Far He Is Away From 100 Percent
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold expressed to reporters in the locker room just how far away from 100 percent he is, following his team's 37-24 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Since the team's opening contest against the Green Bay Packers, the former first-round pick has been battling various injuries.
The past couple of games, he has been powering through a shoulder injury. When asked, Arnold revealed he was currently playing at 75 percent.
He explained, "My whole thing is just going out there, getting the best treatment I can get during the week, go out there and let the chips fall where they may."
Detroit's coaching staff has set very high expectations for each member of the roster. Arnold also has expressed he is hypercritical of his own play. But in this instance, he is working to mentally handle playing despite not being fully healthy.
"I would say right now, it's just more mental than anything," said Arnold. "And, you know, just getting better at learning how to play smarter than harder. I got a good group of guys -- even being in the room with guys like DJ (Reed), Amik (Robertson). Just learning how to play more like a vet."
Arnold disagreed with one of the infractions levied against him. Through five games this season, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back has incurred six penalties.
"Yeah, I feel like that first one, I mean, I strapped the route," said Arnold. "But I mean, at the end of the day, just just having guys who are like veterans and the NFL getting used to how I play. Like, I'm very, very sticky. Yeah so, stuff like that, you just just got to keep playing."
Arnold does not want to leave the field, despite the unrelenting pressure defensive backs face.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard does not accept injuries as an excuse for subpar play. Earlier this year, the first-year defensive leader expressed that a player should take himself out of the game, if they cannot perform their duties out on the field due to injuries.
"Right now, it’s hurting really, really bad," Arnold expressed, via 97.1 The Ticket. "But I wouldn’t trade the world for anything to be out there with my teammates, so I’m gonna give my all to this team, whether it’s me going out there with a half a shoulder, hurting. At the end of the day I’m gonna go out there and sacrifice everything and lay it all on the line for my guys."