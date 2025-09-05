Terrion Arnold: Packers Don't Like Us, We Don't Like Them
The starters on the Detroit Lions' offense and defense are highly anticipating taking the field for the first time this season.
After sitting out the preseason, cornerback Terrion Arnold is ready to begin a journey that hopefully ends with his team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
In the way first, a Green Bay Packers team that is not too fond of the back-to-back defending NFC North champions.
Arnold expressed, when asked by Lions OnSI his feelings about the rivalry, expressed, "I mean. I feel like they don't like us and we don't like them. But at the end of the day, we have to go out there and be who we are supposed to be."
After losing to the Commanders in the playoffs, the roster has turned the page and is strictly focusing on performing well this season.
"Exited our mind when we first got here," said Arnold. "So, it's just one of those things where we're like, it's a new standard. We have to go out there, make our presence felt and just play for each other. We're not going in there targeting certain players, targeting other teams. We're just simply trying to go out there and be the best that we could be and make somebody beat us. Oftentimes, at the DB position, you get beat by a lineman, you can get beat by an assignment. And a lot of times, if you look at it, it's on you. So, we want to go out there, and if somebody's going to beat us, we don't want it to be because of a mental error. You actually have to beat us."
Improved mental game
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has noticed the drastic improvements the second-year cornerback has made, starting from the end of the 2024 season.
“I would say from the mental standpoint. He’s always had the physical gifts in twos, but it’s the mental standpoint," said Sheppard. "Him doing the extra meetings with (Passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach) Deshea (Townsend) and myself, wanting to understand the game of football, not just play it. Those are two different things. And being able to play with anticipation. When you’re out there on those islands, your talent can only take you so far because the guy you’re matched up against is just as talented as you.
"You have to be able to play with anticipation, understand the stems of receivers, what routes they run off certain stems, certain formations and things like that. That’s where I’ve seen the growth with him, and Deshea has done an unbelievable job with that player just kind of finding that fine line because he does have this kind of kid personality," Sheppard added. "Kind of understanding how to wire his mind and when you’re out there, look man, you’ve got to lock in here. We understand you’re going to talk trash, you’re going to joke around, but there’s a time and place for it and knowing when to lock in. I’ve seen that from him in these past six months.”