Kelvin Sheppard Says D.J. Reed Means 'Everything' to Lions' Defense
The addition of veteran cornerback D.J. Reed has been impactful to the young defensive backs on the current Detroit Lions roster.
Reed, who recently had a stint with the Jets, is joining a secondary that has an opportunity to accomplish massive feats.
Cornerback Terrion Arnold is ascending after a solid training camp, and the back end features two of the best safeties in the entire league.
New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard praised the 28-year-old and shared what he has meant to the entire defense.
"He's meant everything to our defense," Sheppard explained. "He's been a plug and play guy, not only on the field, but in the classroom, in the locker room. D.J. Reed, I can't say enough about him. I know that Hutch and Anzo were voted captains, but he would have easily been a guy that would have would have earned the right to wear that patch.
"Everything he does is by his work. All you have to do is watch him," Sheppard added. "Watch his attentiveness in meetings. He asks me the most questions out of anybody. Sometimes he'll stop the tape and say, 'Shep, I messed up right there.' I'm like, 'Damn you are telling him yourself?' Just his level of accountability, the level of trust, not only myself but this unit has in him. And those guys follow him. So, it's been very good having D.J. here."
John Morton likes emergency QB rule, talks challenges of developing young quarterbacks
Young quarterbacks typically find it challenging to develop at the National Football League level, simply due to the fact there are only so many reps to go around at each practice.
Hendon Hooker, who the team took in the third-round back in 2023, is no longer part of the organization and is now with the Carolina Panthers.
For new offensive coordinator John Morton, having veteran backups puts him more at ease. He did acknowledge the difficult challenge of developing young quarterbacks, due to the lack of reps they get at each practice.
Morton indicated there are certainly benefits to the emergency quarterback rule.
"I think it's a good thing. I mean, you like to have three (quarterbacks on the roster)," said Morton. "I mean, you saw what happens when you don't. But, it's very important. I think Kyle (Allen) is going to do an unbelievable job. I mean, you want your backups or your third to be really smart, because they don't get a lot of reps. You want them to be, you would like to have a veteran. It just totally helps with - you're at ease if something happens and he can just step in and go. You don't have to change much."
What Isaac TeSlaa can add on special teams
Lions head coach certainly is aware of what rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa can add on offense, but the 2025 third-round pick also brings special teams value, something coordinator Dave Fipp is hoping to utilize early in the season.
"He's a good body type. He's got some size and some length, he's got some speed. So, that's huge," said Fipp. "I mean for us on special teams, sometimes there's just nothing you can do. If a guy can just flat run and a guy just can't run, it's hard for the guy who can't run to match, and he can run. So, it gives him a chance to play some of these positions on the outside. Gunner, hold up guy and some of that stuff.
"And then I would say a competitive spirit," Fipp added. "Like he's not afraid of contact. He likes using his hands. He likes being physical. We saw that with the block there during training camp was blocking on offense. So, definitely a guy that we obviously would like to get involved."
Jordan Love reflects on getting swept by Lions
For Jordan Love, reflecting on the Packers' performances against division rivals hit home the team could have performed much better.
“It definitely sits with you,” Love expressed, via Packers OnSI. “Not even going against the Lions, but just our performance against every team in the NFC North wasn’t good enough, wasn’t up to our standards. That’s definitely something that’s lingered with us throughout the offseason. It’s always a point that we focus on is trying to go out there and win the NFC North.
“It starts with that. So, we’ve definitely got a good test coming here Week 1, be able to get us started on the right foot. We’ll be ready for them, and it just comes down to going out there, executing and playing our best game.”