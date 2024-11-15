All Lions

Texans Forced to Use Silent Count Due to Lions Fans

Bill Belichick points out Texans used silent count at home against Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

Fans cheer as the Detroit Lions play the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium
Fans cheer as the Detroit Lions play the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
This week, NFL pundits have been highlighting just how impactful Detroit Lions fans were at NRG Stadium during their team's Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans.

During the latest edition of "Inside the NFL" hosted by Bill Belichick, Ryan Clark and Chris Long, the former New England Patriots coach pointed out film that showcased the Texans using a silent count.

Teams playing at home typically do not ever need to use a silent count, as home supporters are aware when to be quieter and to be louder when an opponents offense is on the field.

"Coach, it's wild that they're on silent count at home. That used to be a Green Bay, Philadelphia Eagle fan thing that they would take over your stadium," said Long. "But now, the Lions fans down in Houston."

All season, Lions fans have traveled well to road stadiums to support the 8-1 NFC North leaders.

Dan Campbell also pointed out the impact of Lions' fans, who actually caused the Texans to incur a false start penalty due to the noise created.

"We’re in November and the teams that can begin to gain momentum going uphill are the ones that are dangerous, and I feel like that’s where we’re at. And I just want to – one more time, man, our fans are unbelievable the way they’re traveling right now," said Campbell. "And I heard them in the fourth. I try not to pay attention to any of that, but it was noticeable with their offense out there, and the false start was critical that was forced. So, I can’t say enough good things about our guys, our fans.”

John Maakaron
