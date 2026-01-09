Detroit Lions Will Interview Seahawks Passing Game Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are continuing their search for their next offensive coordinator.

According to NFL media, Detroit is set to interview Seattle Seahawks passing game coordinator Jake Peetz for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

NFL reporter Mike Garafolo explained, "Peetz has worked closely with Sean McVay with the #Rams and now with Klint Kubiak in Seattle. He interviewed for the #Buccaneers OC job last year and back in the OC mix again."

The Rams have been one of the more prolific offenses the last handful of seasons.

Peetz has an extensive coaching history, dating back to 2006. He also served as the LSU Tigers offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach (2021). He had previous stints at Alabama (2018) as an offensive analyst and UCLA (2007) as a defensive assistant.

General manager Brad Holmes was asked at his season-ending media session what the priorities are for the team's next offensive coordinator.

“I mean it’s a lot. But I mean, there has to be leadership, there has to be detail-oriented, there’s got to be command of the room," said Holmes. "You just have to be able to know that there’s somebody that’s going to be able to dot every ‘I,’ cross every ‘T’ and make sure that nothing is compromised from a detail standpoint, from a standards standpoint from the start of the game-planning period all the way ‘till the end of the week.

"And so, we’re just looking for that type of person, whether the person has previous experience calling plays or not," Holmes added. "I’ve been around previous coaches that have not done it and did it and had a lot of success with it. So, I do think a lot of it is just you’ve got to just get in front of them, hear them out, spend some time with them and kind of hear their ideas, hear their philosophy, do a lot of vetting. As much vetting as you can, and just make the decision. But I think when you go through the process of getting in front of them, when you know, you know.”

Detroit is also set to have conversations with David Blough and Mike McDaniel.

Veteran offensive coach John Morton was only able to last one season in Motown, before being dismissed. Holmes indicated the organization would cast a wide net and explore many options, stating, "Yeah, absolutely. We’re looking at everything.”

