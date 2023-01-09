Report: Texans Request Ben Johnson Interview

Several hours after Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed no NFL teams had put in a formal request to interview offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, an AFC South team has requested to speak with the talented assistant coach.

According to NFL Network, the Houston Texans have formally requested to interview Johnson, one day after the organization dismissed Lovie Smith.

Texans CEO Cal McNair announced on Sunday evening the organization was moving in a “different direction."

"I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons," McNair said. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward. While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success. Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I'm confident we will find the right leader for our football team.”

Johnson is largely credited with working diligently with quarterback Jared Goff and crafting an offense that performed at a very high level in 2022.

Detroit’s second-year head coach indicated he would not interfere with any team attempting to hire his assistant coaches, as he is very supportive of the staff that has been put together.

While Johnson avoided discussing his name being in the mix for job openings during the regular season, he has become one of the top assistants in the entire National Football League.