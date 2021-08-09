Things to Watch Week 3 at Detroit Lions Training Camp

The Detroit Lions are now beginning initial preparations to play the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the preseason.

The Detroit Lions have completed the acclimation period and one week of padded practices through two weeks of NFL training camp.

Despite it still being early in the preseason and teams not showcasing their full allotment of plays and packages, there is still a plethora of information to sort through and analyze as the weeks progress.

For head coach Dan Campbell and Co., the third week of training camp will be vital in their preparations for the season.

Corrections will be made from the past few practices and the team will begin their preparations to host the Buffalo Bills Friday for their first preseason game of 2021.

Here are things to watch for as the third week of training camp progresses.

Team discipline

Campbell made it a point to emphasize after practice at Ford Field that he is not encouraging physicality to the point of fights and brawls.

On Saturday, offensive lineman Taylor Decker and linebacker Robert McCray battled to the point of increased physicality beyond the rep.

As a result, the young linebacker went back to the locker room.

Campbell explained, “That's something that we'll just check and see what's up. That wasn't throwing him (McCray) out. Certainly, that's not what we want and that will be addressed. I mean, it will. I know that probably wherever this goes, it's like, ‘Oh, that's what I want and it's okay to do that.’ They’ll know. I'll make sure they know.”

Discipline will be key for this newly assembled roster, as they engage in daily battles with each other over the course of the next few practices.

The kicking game

The practice Saturday was alarming due to the poor performances of both kickers on the roster.

At one point, both kickers missed two consecutive kicks from distance, and it became quite apparent both do not possess the same leg strength as Matt Prater.

Randy Bullock and Matthew Wright must bounce back and demonstrate they can be counted on from distances of 45-55 yards.

Who will play slot cornerback?

The team will bring in veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman on Monday for a workout at their Allen Park practice facility.

Mike Ford has been used in the slot during the early portion of training camp.

While it is uncertain if the team believes in Ford's pass coverage ability against top offenses, Corn Elder and Quinton Dunbar have not been available enough to prove themselves worthy of earning the position in the slot.

Injuries

Alarms were sounded when the team practiced Saturday without three of their wide receivers at the top of the depth chart.

As Week 3 progresses, the health of Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Quintez Cephus will be updated.

With increased physicality and padded practices, running back D'Andre Swift's workload has diminished over the past couple of practices, as he has been on a load management regime prior to the official start of the season.

This roster can ill afford a rash of injuries, as the depth behind many key positions is rather thin to begin with.

Jared Goff and the offense

The offense has also raised some initial concerns based on the conservative principles of offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

Quarterback Jared Goff and both backups have taken shots deep, but the execution could be better on deep balls to receivers.

Detroit's newest starting quarterback had a solid performance at Ford Field, as he tossed three touchdown passes and targeted his top tight end early and often

T.J. Hockenson has established himself firmly as the team's top offensive target in the first couple weeks of camp.

It will be imperative for others to continue building their relationship with Goff, as he progresses in the next couple of week in Lynn's offense.

Who steps up?

Those that have been expected to perform have demonstrated their worth for this retooling roster.

In the coming practices, other players must step up on both sides of the football to show the coaching staff they belong on the 53-man roster.

"Some of these guys look really good without pads on. You're like, ‘Wow.’ Then you put pads on and they just drift away, they fall away. Once you get in these competitive settings, unscripted, move the ball, you’ve got to be in queue with the call, the personnel, what the formation is, the motions, everything. Now all of a sudden, it's on you and it's a little more high pressure," Campbell told reporters. "This is normal. This happens. You see some guys rise up and they do. They show who they are. They're gamers. Then you see some that pressure’s a little much for them. You need to find out.”

