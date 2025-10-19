3 Buccaneers Players Lions Must Worry About
The Detroit Lions face a tough challenge Monday night when they take on the 5-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.
If the Lions hope to get back in the win column, they’ll need to slow down these three key Tampa Bay playmakers who’ve been instrumental to the Bucs’ hot start.
QB Baker Mayfield
Few quarterbacks have been more impressive this season than Mayfield.
The eighth-year pro has enjoyed an MVP-caliber start, ranking among the league leaders in both passing touchdowns (12) and yards (1,539), while throwing only one interception through six games.
Mayfield’s impressive play has been defined by his poise under pressure and his ability to come through in the clutch. He’s already engineered four fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives this season, demonstrating the same fire and leadership that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.
Beyond his arm talent, Mayfield’s mobility could pose problems for Detroit’s defense.
He’s rushed for 158 yards and picked up 11 first downs with his legs, often extending plays when protection breaks down.
The Lions’ banged-up secondary will have its hands full trying to contain Mayfield’s combination of grit and play-making ability.
RB Rachaad White
With starting running back Bucky Irving sidelined, White has stepped up in a major way.
The fourth-year pro has scored three touchdowns over the past two weeks, and has been an integral member of Tampa Bay’s offense.
White has totaled 214 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries this season, including a 65-yard, one-touchdown performance in last week’s win over the San Francisco 49ers.
His ability to make an impact on both the ground and in pass protection has earned him respect in the Buccaneers’ locker room.
“Rachaad has been here awhile now,” Tampa Bay left tackle Tristan Wirfs said of the 26-year-old running back. “We all know how important – how big – he is to this team.
“I think I said it last week, I cannot remember how many times he has iced the game (with) a slide (or) breaks a big run.”
White’s football IQ and awareness were on display just two weeks ago when, instead of scoring late in a tied ballgame against Seattle, he slid to the ground to keep the clock running. Tampa Bay went on to win the Week 5 contest, 38-35, courtesy of a Chase McLaughlin 39-yard field goal.
That kind of situational awareness, combined with his physicality and versatility, makes him a dangerous weapon Detroit can’t afford to overlook.
CB Jamel Dean
On the defensive side, Dean has been playing at an elite level.
In Week 6, he stuffed the stat sheet with four tackles, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in Tampa Bay’s 30-19 win over San Francisco. In the process, he earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Dean has been locking down opposing receivers all season. He’s tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (two), and has allowed a league-low 27.4 quarterback rating when targeted.
Also, his 90.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade ranks first among all cornerbacks, and his 80.9 PFF coverage grade sits seventh.
If the Buccaneers are able to contain the Lions’ receiving duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on Monday, Dean will likely play a significant role.