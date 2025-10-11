3 Chiefs Players Lions Must Worry About
The Detroit Lions will face one of their biggest challenges of the season Sunday night when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
While Patrick Mahomes is always the focal point of any defensive gameplan, Kansas City boasts several weapons on both sides of the ball that could cause issues for Detroit.
Here are three Chiefs players the Lions must be especially concerned about in this primetime matchup.
EDGE George Karlaftis III
Karlaftis has emerged as one of the NFL’s most disruptive pass-rushers.
The 2022 first-round pick has carried over his strong play from the past two seasons — in which he recorded at least eight sacks each year — into an impressive 2025 campaign.
Through five games, Karlaftis has already totaled 3.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits, while leading the league with 31 total pressures.
Pro Football Focus has rewarded the Purdue product with a 75.9 pass-rush grade and a 77.8 overall mark, ranking him 25th among 169 qualified EDGE defenders.
His relentless motor and strength off the edge will test Detroit’s offensive tackles all night long.
Keeping Jared Goff upright will be of utmost importance for the Lions, and neutralizing Karlaftis’ impact will be one of the top priorities for Detroit’s offensive line.
WR Tyquan Thornton
With Rashee Rice serving a six-game suspension and Xavier Worthy having missed a pair of games this season, Thornton has stepped up as Mahomes’ go-to deep threat.
The 2022 second-round pick has revitalized his career in Kansas City, forming an unexpected but potent, downfield connection with Mahomes.
Thornton has already set a career-high with 272 receiving yards on just 13 catches, 10 of which have gone for first downs.
His big-play ability is evident — seven of his receptions have gained at least 20 yards, and he leads the NFL with an average of 20.9 yards per catch.
Mahomes has targeted him 14 times on deep passes, tied for the most in the league, and Thornton has caught five of them for 186 yards and a score.
The 25-year-old wideout should be a handful for the Lions’ banged-up secondary in this Week 6 showdown.
TE Travis Kelce
Even at 36, Kelce remains one of the league’s most dependable tight ends.
Coming off a seven-catch, one-touchdown performance against Jacksonville, he’s recorded 22 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns through five weeks.
His chemistry with Mahomes continues to make him a key part of Kansas City’s offensive scheme.
Kelce’s 70.7 overall grade from PFF ranks 11th among tight ends, and while he’s not as dominant as he was in his prime, he still commands defensive attention.
The Lions’ linebackers and safeties cannot lose sight of him, and if they do, Mahomes will make them pay.