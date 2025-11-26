Lions Stars Shine, Earn High PFF Grades Against Giants

The Detroit Lions' stars burned brightest when the team needed them the most.

A slow start saw the team facing multiple 10-point deficits, and as a result they were forced to play from behind for much of Sunday's showdown with the New York Giants. However, the team was able to get the most out of their top talents in their comeback win.

Most notably, Jahmyr Gibbs offered a big reminder why he is considered one of the most explosive players in the entire league. He finished with 264 all-purpose yards, including 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Among those carries was his 69-yard touchdown dash on the first play of the overtime period. For his efforts, Gibbs was amongst Detroit's highest-graded players by Pro Football Focus with a 91.4 overall offensive grade.

The only player graded higher than Gibbs was two-time All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In the win, St. Brown tallied 149 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. Rounding out Detroit's top five were quarterback Jared Goff and offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker.

Though St. Brown had multiple drops, including one that directly resulted in an interception, he bounced back to have a big game and had a key block to spring Gibbs on his overtime touchdown run.

Defensively, the attack was anchored by linebacker Jack Campbell with an 81.7 defensive grade. Safety Thomas Harper, who is looking like one of the team's best offseason under-the-radar additions, was also in the top five with a 75.1 defensive grade.

The Lions will now be tasked with getting ready for the Green Bay Packers on a short week in a matchup that will have big implications on the NFC North.

Here are the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Sunday's win over the Giants.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 91.8

RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 91.4

OT Penei Sewell – 87.1

QB Jared Goff – 75.6

OT Taylor Decker – 73.2

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players

TE Brock Wright — 59.0

OT Dan Skipper – 58.6

WR Isaac TeSlaa – 52.9

WR Jameson Williams – 49.6

C Graham Glasgow – 47.7

Highest PFF-graded defensive players

LB Jack Campbell — 81.1

DT Alim McNeill – 75.3

FS Thomas Harper – 75.1

DE Tyler Lacy – 73.6

DT Roy Lopez – 73.6

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players

LB Alex Anzalone — 53.7

LB Derrick Barnes – 52.9

CB D.J. Reed – 52.7

CB Amik Robertson — 50.6

SS Brian Branch – 43.1

More from Lions OnSI: