Detroit Lions DE, OL, LB Miss Thursday Practice
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon to continue their preparations for the Baltimore Ravens.
Detroit, after evening their record to 1-1, heads out on the road in Week 3 to face a Ravens squad that has started the 2025 NFL season off strong offensively.
Despite winning soundly over the Bears, Detroit's roster and coaching staff is still seeking improvements in multiple areas. Teams typically believe they can start to identify real traits and an identity about four to five weeks into a season.
Prior to practice, head coach Dan Campbell informed reporters that defensive end Marcus Davenport would not participate at practice on Thursday. He was forced to leave the Bears game on a couple of occasions to d eal with ankle and shoulder issues.
He noted that second-year offensive lineman Christian Mahogany was going to be participating.
Offensive lineman Taylor Decker and linebacker Jack Campbell were not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.
Veteran reserve Dan Skipper, who has started the 2025 season on the team's practice squad, was spotted practicing.
"Mahogany is good," said Campbell. "Davenport, we won't know until the end of the week. We're still getting tests and doctors looking at stuff. No practice."
If Davenport does not suit up, the challenges of limiting Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson become that much more difficult.
There are still several players on the roster that took part in the road game a couple of years ago. Unfortunately, the Lions were soundly defeated by the Ravens, 38-6, in October of 2023.
Dan Campbell, appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, shared what the team can gleam from the past experience of going on the road to face the AFC North powerhouse.
"Look, we're better on the perimeter, that's one. I think also having faced that, it’s one thing to say or to see it on tape, but when you actually face it, which we have a significant amount of guys that are still here that actually lived through that -- then you really know the task at hand," Campbell said. "You know the environment, you know what they’re made of.
"They're well-coached, I got a lot of respect for Coach (John) Harbaugh. Every year, man, they’re a tough team, they’re competitive, they’re rugged and they’re disciplined," Campbell added further. "This is going to be a good challenge and I’m looking forward to it, the guys are going to be looking forward to it."