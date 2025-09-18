Lions Alim McNeill In Home Stretch of ACL Recovery
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill is in the homestretch of his recovery from an ACL injury suffered last season.
According to Detroit Football Network, "McNeill notes that if he needed to suit up and play a game this week, he’s confident he could. He also knows the smart thing to do is finish that last 6-7% of his recovery, particularly strengthening the muscles around the injury to a point that it’s stronger and more stable than it was before he went down."
The talented defender does not a firm timetable for his return, but it appears "he's looking at another month" beyond the team's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watching the team in the season-opener against the Green Bay Packers was a motivating experience for the 25-year-old.
Detroit's defense struggling to gain traction early in the game, allowing their division rival to get out to a 17-3 halftime lead.
“I was like, ‘Damn, this is crazy.’ I was watching the Lions on TV when I’m used to being out there. I was at the house. It just motivated me even more," McNeill said. "The game came on, and I started knocking out push-ups. I was like, ‘Damn, I’ve got to get back out there.’”
Despite the injury to McNeill and losing Levi Onwuzurike for the entirety of the 2025 season, general manager Brad Holmes expressed during the offseason confidence with the defensive tackles on the roster.
“We were pretty chock-full with expecting Levi to play this year," said Holmes. "But you know, still having a DJ Reader, drafting Tyleik Williams, signing Roy Lopez in free agency, and still having Alim on his way back, which I think has a potential to be a little bit earlier than expected, because he’s doing great right now. I feel pretty confident. We feel very confident about that room."
Roy Lopez has his playing time increase against the Chicago Bears in the team's opener at Ford Field.
He played 17 defensive snaps (35%) against the Packers and 31 snaps against the Bears (46%).
Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week what he liked about Lopez's performance, given the increased playing time.
"We like Roy a lot," said Campbell. "He gets in there, he can play the run and there again he’s got some quickness, some torque. Ex-wrestler, that shows up in there because he can get after it pretty good with his leverage. So, it’s good to have him."