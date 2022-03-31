Skip to main content

3 Free Agents Lions Could Still Add on Defense

Detroit Lions may still add additional players in free agency.

The major portion of the 2022 NFL free agency period has come and gone. 

Yet, several quality players still remain on the open market. 

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes indicated the team could still add talent in free agency, despite the lack of external signings up to this point. 

“I’ve said it all along. We had a plan, and we stuck to it. You can call it we chose to kind of take a little bit of a hard road last year," Holmes said. "I talked to you guys at the end of the season about it. Just we kind of held back from adding all these veteran free agents to maybe help us get another win or so, and we kind of took the time to develop (young talent). Well, I do think that plan started to crystalize as the season progressed, and I think it ended on a good note."

Let's take a look now at three free agents on the defensive side of the ball that the Lions should pursue.

CB P.J. Williams 

A personal favorite of mine for a while now, Williams recorded a career-high three interceptions a season ago with the New Orleans Saints. He also amassed five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a career-best two sacks.

He also has experience playing for Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn, from their days together in New Orleans. 

The 2015 third-round pick of the Saints would be a welcomed addition to the Lions' secondary.

williams5
LB Kwon Alexander 

Alexander is coming off a solid, yet abbreviated season with the New Orleans Saints, in which he played in only 12 games (started eight of them). The one-time Pro Bowler produced a career-best 3.5 sacks, to go along with an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, seven tackles for loss and seven QB hits. 

The 2015 fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Bucaneers would be a nice veteran presence in Detroit's linebackers room. 

DT Eddie Goldman 

Goldman, a recent cap casualty of the Chicago Bears, suited up for the Bears from 2015-2021. 

During his time in Chicago, he established himself as a run-stuffing force in the middle of the Bears' defensive line.

Much has been said about how the Lions need help from a pass-rushing standpoint. However, they could also use a boost when it comes to their run-stopping efforts. 

Enter Goldman, who will be just 28 during the 2022 campaign. 

I'm a proponent of Holmes inking the 6-foot-3, 325-pounder to a one-or-two-year deal this offseason. 

