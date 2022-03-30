'We're Not Done': Brad Holmes Explains Team Could Still Add Players
Veteran defensive lineman Arden Key had an official visit last week with the Detroit Lions.
At the owners meetings, general manager Brad Holmes was asked if the door was still open to sign Key and additional free agents this offseason.
Holmes indicated there is still an opportunity to sign Key, adding he believes there are still players available who could help the Lions' roster in 2022.
"We’ll just see where it goes. We haven’t totally closed the door on that," Holmes said. "I’ll say, just with free agency in general, we’re not done. You always want to get it all done that first week, the big headlines, but there’s still some guys out there that we can add still that can help our football team."
Key was selected in third-round by the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018.
The 25-year-old has been visiting several NFL teams, especially coming off the highly productive season he had with the San Francisco 49ers last season.
It has been reported the talented defensive lineman has also visited the Chiefs, Ravens and Jaguars, along with the Lions.
Key recorded 6.5 sacks and 39 quarterback pressures in his only season with the 49ers.
