Skip to main content

Tim Boyle 2022 Contract Details Revealed

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle signed a one-year contract extension to remain with the Detroit Lions.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions are running it back with the same three quarterbacks that were in the room last season. 

Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough will enter the upcoming season all looking to improve. 

While general manager Brad Holmes could still add another quarterback to the room in the draft, it would not be surprising if the team passed on drafting a quarterback from a class that is not that heralded. 

Boyle served as the Goff's primary backup last season, as he beat out David Blough in training camp. 

Unfortunately, a broken thumb derailed Boyle's initial season in Motown, since he was out of action to for the first half of the season. 

In three starts, Boyle went 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. 

The 27-year-old signed with Detroit after spending three seasons playing behind Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17129453_168388382_lowres

Julian Okwara Listed as Lions' Breakout Player for 2022

Read more on Detroit Lions EDGE Julian Okwara being listed as the team's breakout player for the 2022 NFL season.

1 hour ago
USATSI_17346981_168388382_lowres

Has Jared Goff Peaked?

Read more on why Detroit Lions fans should have optimism regarding quarterback Jared Goff headed into the 2022 NFL season.

2 hours ago
hill5

Did Detroit Lions Miss Opportunity to Speed Up Rebuilding Process?

Should the Detroit Lions have shifted their rebuilding strategy once wide receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Deshaun Watson came on the market?

23 hours ago

“I’ve built a lot of special relationships here. I love the area. The fans have been awesome to me," Boyle said. "And, yeah, I don’t get paid to make those decisions, but hopefully I put myself in an enough of a position to have them consider me back because I’d love to come back.”

2022 salary details 

  • Signing bonus: $750,000
  • Base salary: $1,250,000
  • Guaranteed monies: $1 million
  • Salary cap hit: $2,000,000
  • Dead cap hit: $1,750,000

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

USATSI_17129453_168388382_lowres
News

Julian Okwara Listed as Lions' Breakout Player for 2022

By Vito Chirco1 hour ago
USATSI_17346981_168388382_lowres
News

Has Jared Goff Peaked?

By Daniel Kelly2 hours ago
hill5
News

Did Detroit Lions Miss Opportunity to Speed Up Rebuilding Process?

By John Maakaron23 hours ago
smith5
News

Under-the-Radar Linebacker Lions Should Target in 2022 NFL Draft

By Vito ChircoMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17818507_168388382_lowres
News

Is Colorado State's Trey McBride Lions' No. 1 Tight End of Future?

By Daniel KellyMar 24, 2022
board5
OnePride+

Mike Hughes and Chris Board Looking to Take Next Step Forward in Detroit

By Christian BooherMar 23, 2022
kayvon5
News

Why Mel Kiper Believes Lions Taking DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Would Be Risky

By John MaakaronMar 23, 2022
hamp5
Polls

Which Owner Do You Trust More: Chris Ilitch or Sheila Ford Hamp?

By John MaakaronMar 23, 2022