Tim Boyle 2022 Contract Details Revealed
Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions are running it back with the same three quarterbacks that were in the room last season.
Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough will enter the upcoming season all looking to improve.
While general manager Brad Holmes could still add another quarterback to the room in the draft, it would not be surprising if the team passed on drafting a quarterback from a class that is not that heralded.
Boyle served as the Goff's primary backup last season, as he beat out David Blough in training camp.
Unfortunately, a broken thumb derailed Boyle's initial season in Motown, since he was out of action to for the first half of the season.
In three starts, Boyle went 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.
The 27-year-old signed with Detroit after spending three seasons playing behind Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.
“I’ve built a lot of special relationships here. I love the area. The fans have been awesome to me," Boyle said. "And, yeah, I don’t get paid to make those decisions, but hopefully I put myself in an enough of a position to have them consider me back because I’d love to come back.”
2022 salary details
- Signing bonus: $750,000
- Base salary: $1,250,000
- Guaranteed monies: $1 million
- Salary cap hit: $2,000,000
- Dead cap hit: $1,750,000
