Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tim Boyle: 'I Want to Throw the Ball'

    Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle addresses if returning to Ford Field will make it easier for coaching staff to call passing plays.
    Author:

    Over the course of the past two weeks, the Detroit Lions passing attack has gone silent. 

    Two consecutive games in which Detroit quarterbacks have thrown for less than 100 yards. 

    For Tim Boyle, his debut start did not go according to plan, as the Cleveland Browns defense forced him into tossing two interceptions in a game that turned into a defensive battle. 

    boyle5

    Head coach Dan Campbell indicated that he did not want to throw the 27-year-old into the fire in his first start, thus the offense relied upon D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. 

    Against the Chicago Bears, Detroit will have an opportunity to play at Ford Field, where the conditions are ideal and not influenced by dreary weather. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    lions5

    Why the Detroit Lions Still Deserve to Have Thanksgiving Day Classic

    Despite annual calls for the Lions to be taken off the schedule on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell explains why the Lions are a staple of a national holiday.

    goff5

    Lions 'Leaning' Towards Starting Jared Goff against Bears

    Jared Goff has made steady improvements the past two days leading into the Lions' Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.

    tate5

    Look: Golden Tate Posts Workout in Lions Helmet

    Golden Tate posts workout wearing Detroit Lions helmet Tuesday morning.

    Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Boyle addressed if playing at home will allow him to throw the ball more than he was able to in his debut. 

    “Of course, yeah. I’m a quarterback. I want to throw the ball," Boyle said. "When you have really good running backs, you love handing the ball off and letting them go spin. But, any quarterback, especially inside and on a big day like that, we’d love to spin the ball and throw for a bunch of yards and a bunch of touchdowns. At the end of the day, it’s about getting a win and I’ll do whatever it takes.”

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    boyle5
    News

    Tim Boyle: 'I Want to Throw the Ball'

    29 seconds ago
    lions5
    News

    Why the Detroit Lions Still Deserve to Have Thanksgiving Day Classic

    15 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Lions 'Leaning' Towards Starting Jared Goff against Bears

    15 hours ago
    tate5
    News

    Look: Golden Tate Posts Workout in Lions Helmet

    15 hours ago
    sean5
    News

    Detroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Halftime Performers

    15 hours ago
    glenn5
    News

    Aaron Glenn Has Emerged as Bright Spot on Lions Coaching Staff

    15 hours ago
    dalton5
    News

    Report: Bears Andy Dalton Expected to Start against Lions

    Nov 22, 2021
    campbell5
    News

    Campbell Acknowledges Still Learning Play-Calling: 'I’m Growing At It As Well'

    Nov 22, 2021