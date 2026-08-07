Lions Add Veteran Depth With DL Signing

The Detroit Lions have signed a new defensive tackle ahead of Friday's training camp practice.

According to reports, the Lions have signed veteran Ben Stille to a one-year contract. The signing of Stille comes after the team has dealt with some injuries up front, most recently with Mekhi Wingo exiting Thursday's practice to be evaluated for a groin injury.

The Lions announced that they had waived undrafted free agent cornerback De'Shawn Rucker as a corresponding move for the Stille signing.

Stille has played parts of three NFL seasons across multiple organizations, most recently with the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons as a member of their respective practice squads in 2025. He was with the Falcons on a futures contract to start 2026, but was released by the team in May.

In his career, Stille has appeared in 18 NFL games. He did not play in a regular season game in 2025, but did appear in six games during the 2024 season with three games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and three games for the Arizona Cardinals.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, Stille has been a part of five different organizations. Along with the Dolphins, Cardinals, Buccaneers and Falcons, he also had a stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Stille has recorded two career sacks, 17 tackles and one tackle for loss across his time in the NFL. He has a connection with the Detroit Lions, as defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers was his position coach during the 2024 season with the Buccaneers.

The Lions lost some depth on the interior defensive line this offseason, as veterans Roy Lopez and DJ Reader signed elsewhere. While the team feels confident in the abilities of Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams to handle a high workload, the addition of Stille gives them experienced depth.

While Stille has plenty to prove, there is a pathway for him to make the roster as a rotational player. He'll be competing with the likes of Levi Onwuzurike, rookie Skyler Gill-Howard and Wingo should the injury not be severe.

Also in the mix for playing time on the defensive interior are Tyler Lacy, who also has the versatility to bump to the defensive end position, Chris Smith and undrafted free agent Aidan Keanaaina.

The Lions had another veteran on roster at the position in Jay Tufele, however he was released by the team prior to the start of training camp.

Stille could fit in nicely with Detroit's defense on account of working with Rodgers previously, and his experience will provide a nice boost of competition for the likes of Williams. Now entering his second season, Williams will be facing more competition from Stille.

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