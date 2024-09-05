Tim Patrick Does Not Feel Like Detroit Lion Yet
New Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick could eventually become a solid contributor in Ben Johnson's offense.
The veteran wideout will begin the year on the practice squad while he acclimates, and the plan is for him to be elevated to the active roster at some point in the campaign.
While learning the dynamic scheme will prove to be a challenge, there are other ways that he will have to acclimate as well. One of them is the physical style of practice that the Lions conduct under coach Dan Campbell.
Patrick was almost not a member of the Lions. He stated that he was nearly traded to the New Orleans Saints, but when that deal fell through he was released by the Denver Broncos and wound up signing with Detroit.
Though Patrick, 30, is donning the Lions' uniform in practice, he admitted that he is still adjusting to life with his new team after stints with the Ravens, 49ers and Broncos.
"It's an opportunity if you can understand the playbook and you're the guy we think you are, you'll get the opportunity,'" Patrick said Thursday, when asked what the Lions told him upon signing. "Nothing's gonna be handed. (I'm) still learning the playbook, still learning the way they do things here. I'm signed to the Detroit Lions, but I don't feel like a Detroit Lion yet because they do things different over here."
The new wide receiver has understood the different nature of Lions practices compared to the rest of the league. He has been quick to learn that the Lions compete in a manner not typical of other teams, but this identity fits well with the player he wants to be.
Patrick is a capable receiver, as he had back-to-back 700-yard seasons before the last two years were cut short by injury. If he can find comfort and regain form, the Lions will have gotten a steal.
“Detroit was the right one. It was a situation where it might not be so appealing right away, but in the long run once I get everything down, I felt like it brought the most," Patrick said. "I feel like the identity of this team is the way I try to play football. You’ve got a number one receiver where he’s gonna get the bulk of the coverage, and that was another reason. And a head coach that believes in grit. That’s the way I play football. So I felt like it was a team I fit in with without trying to change myself. Obviously, they practice different and that’s something I need to adapt to. But other than that, I feel like the identity of this team is the way I love to play football.”
Patrick is also in a unique position after suffering multiple season-ending injuries. He has not played in a regular season game since 2021, as he has dealt with knee and Achilles injuries over the last two campaigns.
He was able to compete in the preseason and had a good showing, catching five passes for 44 yards and a score during his audition with the Broncos. The mounting injuries were frustrating, but Patrick maintained a positive outlook on his situation and hopes to contribute with the Lions in the very near future.
"It's been, I'm not gonna say it hasn't been hard, but I've also been blessed with getting worked on by the best doctors in the world," Patrick explained. "At the end of the day, as long as I attack the rehab hard I knew I was gonna come back the same person. But at the end of the day, my road is not gonna be like everyone else's road. My road is gonna be harder so I just embraced it, and now it put me in a situation where I get to show it with a different team."
Clearly, the opportunity to be part of a championship caliber team is important, but the veteran found some familiarity with Johnson's offense, as there are some elements of what Sean Payton ran in his offense in Denver.
"I came here for just being around a team that fits my identity and the opportunity to play," said Patrick. "That was more of it. They said Ben, some of his offensive scheme comes from Sean. So, coming to a team with some familiarities with the offense I was just at, that played a part too. So yea, everybody wants to win a Super Bowl."