T.J. Hockenson: 2020 Season 'Not Where I Want To Be'

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson still believes he has room to grow in the National Football League.

Despite a solid sophomore campaign, the third-year tight end took the offseason to work on his craft in order to continuously grow as a player.

He even attended a tight ends summit hosted by friend and workout partner George Kittle in late June.

Hockenson finished his sophomore campaign in the NFL with 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

"There's always ways to get better. I want to be a lot better than I was last season," Hockenson told reporters following training camp practice on Saturday. "Looking at the film from last season, yeah I had a Pro-Bowl season, but it's not near where I could be or where I want to be."

The Lions offense will be counting on Hockenson to continue his development, as the team lost productive weapons from last year's roster -- including Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew, Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay.

"Blocking wise, route wise, there were some things I tried to clean up throughout the offseason and that has shown up out here," Hockenson commented further. "We're trying to get ready for a good year this year."

Head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged that quarterback Jared Goff has not yet had a 'good' receiving tight end, which should benefit him in his first season in Motown.

“I think that’s one thing that JG has not really had is a good receiving tight end that he can kind of let go to work and trust that, ‘Alright, if the matchup’s there, I can go to this guy.’ I think Tyler Higbee at the Los Angeles Rams is a damn good tight end, believe me, that’s not what I’m saying, but Tyler’s job description is a little different than Hock," Campbell said.

Campbell added, "Hock’s got to be able to block, but I think Hockenson can be a real mismatch in the pass game. That’s really where I think he can excel, and you can feel Jared wants to go to him now. He sees it. So, I do see that rapport.”

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports