'He’s Gonna Do Wonders For Us': T.J. Hockenson Will Be Lions Offensive Spark

Tight end T.J. Hockenson should become the focal point of the Detroit Lions passing attack in 2021.

The third-year tight end is poised to pick up where he left off from last season, and if all goes according to plan, Hockenson is set to become one of the game's productive offensive weapons.

"I’ve just been running routes and trying to win my one-on-ones and just stay out there and using my skills. So yeah, 100 percent," Hockenson said after practice on Monday.

He added, "I’m just getting ready for week one. Going into my third year, there’s a lot to improve on. I think we’re trying to do it out here though and like I said, just competing every day like it’s a game rep. These guys on defense are competing like it’s game reps, all those guys. And we’re just trying to win our one-on-ones."

Tight ends coach Ben Johnson is hopeful that Hockenson can 'do wonders' for the Lions' offense this upcoming season.

"It’s been really good to get him on the field," Johnson said. "I do see him as kind of providing a spark for this offense when we do get out there in games. Just to see him not only as a playmaker but as a complete tight end in this game because he’s gonna do wonders for us. Not just in the pass game, but also in the run game as well."

His working relationship with new signal-caller Jared Goff has progressed seamlessly, as the duo has been regularly connecting on passes all throughout training camp.

"JG’s my guy. We’re spending a lot of time after practice, before preseason games, just running routes, getting timing down, understanding things. Where he wants things, where he’s seeing a certain route, a certain depth. Where he’s seeing different things. And that’s just really good work," Hockenson said.

After spending his first two seasons with Matthew Stafford, Hockenson does not see much of a drop off in terms of the type of ball his new quarterback tosses.

"The ball is the ball," Hockenson commented. "You honestly don’t hardly see when it comes out anyway. You see it in the air, so I mean the ball is the ball."

Facing friend George Kittle in the season opener

Hockenson has developed a close relationship with tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit's first opponent when the season kicks off Sunday, September 12 from Ford Field.

The duo oftentimes vacation together in the offseason. Recently, the 24-year-old recently attended Kittle's tight ends summit in order to improve his skill set heading into a pivotal NFL season.

"You know George is my guy. I think we will keep that discreet. We’re always talking, we’ve always got a little competitive edge going," he said. "But it’s gonna be fun, for sure. ... George is on the other side, that’s one of my best buds, so that just makes it even more special. But it’s still football, still a game I’ve been playing since I was seven years old so no pressure, no nothing, just going out there and playing my game."

As to whether or not their has been a friendly wager placed on the outcome of the game, Hockenson jokingly replied, "Yeah, we’re gonna keep that on the DL."

