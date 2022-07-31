Tony Finau Shines In Final Round, Wins Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tony Finau, who was having an excellent week driving the ball, shot a final round of 67 (-5) to win the fourth Rocket Mortgage Classic, joining Nate Lashley, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Davis as winners at the Detroit Golf Club.

The win (-26) broke the 72-hole scoring record of the event that dates back to 2019.

Taylor Pendrith attempted to match birdies with Finau early, but could not get the putter working on the front-nine, shooting an even par (36) before the turn.

"It was tough, couldn't really get anything going and didn't get off to the best start like I did the last three days, but kind of hung in there," Pendrith said. "Middle of the round I hit some really nice iron shots and just couldn't get anything to fall. I left a lot of putts short and obviously those have no chance of going in. That was tough, just kind of lost my feel on the speed of my putts. But all in all, obviously it's a good week. It's my best finish ever. It's fun to play in a final group. Tony played great, so hats off to him."

Finau took advantage of the two par fives on the front nine, as he birdied No. 4 and No. 7 to shoot a (34) on the front nine.

On the back nine, Finau showcased his putting, eventually winning the event by five strokes.

His bogey on No. 11, a par three, was the only blemish on his otherwise stellar scorecard.

The win was the first time a PGA Tour golfer has won in back-to-back weeks since Brendon Todd won consecutive events in 2019.

Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Pendrith all finished at 21-under (267).

After bogeying the final hole last week, Finau said he left the course in Minnesota with a sour taste in his mouth.

He expressed his back nine on Sunday, which featured four birdies (No. 10, 12, 14 and 17) left him feeling more satisfied with his game, especially after his showing in Detroit back in 2020.

Will Zalatoris, a player many in the golfing community believe is knocking on the door of winning his first career major, enjoyed a stellar final round.

After shooting a 69 on moving day, he shot a 31 on the front nine that included five birdies.

A bogey on No. 12 was the only blemish on what was an otherwise stellar performance to cap off his week.

He finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 13-under (275) in a tie for 20th place.

"I just didn't get much out of the rounds the first couple days," he explained. "I've been driving it amazing. Troy Denton and I spent a lot of time working on the driver after The Open Championship. I really didn't particularly drive it well in Scotland. It was nice to see everything click today."