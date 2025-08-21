The Top 4 Standout Performers From Detroit Lions' Preseason So Far
The Detroit Lions are closing out the preseason with plenty of optimism, and several players have separated themselves as clear standouts.
From seasoned veterans to emerging rookies, here are the four Lions who have made the most of their opportunities and look poised to carry their momentum into the regular season.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams has entered his fourth NFL season with noticeable confidence.
Fresh off his first 1,000-yard campaign, the former first-rounder has looked every bit like a receiver ready to take the next leap.
Williams’ blazing speed continues to stress defenders, but what has stood out most is his improved route-running and consistency catching the football.
He has showcased improved chemistry with Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, and his ability to turn short throws into explosive plays makes him a dangerous weapon.
The Lions expect him to play a vital role opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown, and if his training camp form carries over, he could become one of the NFL’s breakout stars in 2025.
WR Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa has been one of the biggest training camp standouts for Detroit.
Drafted in the third round, TeSlaa has already shown why the Lions traded up to get him.
His toughness and blocking ability have quickly earned him the respect of veterans, while his contested-catch ability has shined in practice and preseason action.
A highlight moment came against the Miami Dolphins when he hauled in a contested touchdown from Detroit QB Kyle Allen, prompting passing game coordinator David Shaw to tell TeSlaa, “Against you, and any human being on the planet one-on-one, you’ll come down with it.”
TeSlaa’s blend of physicality, strong hands and willingness to do the dirty work make him the perfect embodiment of a Dan Campbell player.
CB Terrion Arnold
The second-year cornerback has shown significant growth throughout training camp.
After a rookie season filled with ups and downs, Arnold looks more polished in coverage, and has displayed improved instincts against top receivers in joint practices.
His ability to play physical at the line of scrimmage, while also tracking the ball downfield, has given Detroit’s coaching staff confidence that he can take on a larger role this season.
With the Lions seeking stability at corner, Arnold’s development could be a key factor in the secondary’s success.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Already one of the NFL’s elite receivers, St. Brown has continued to impress in camp.
Coming off back-to-back first-team All-Pro selections, St. Brown dominated Dolphins defenders during joint practices, showing why he’s nearly unguardable no matter where he lines up.
His sharp routes, relentless motor and chemistry with Goff remain the heartbeat of Detroit’s passing game.
Entering the 2025 campaign, St. Brown looks ready to add another chapter to his growing legacy as one of the league’s top pass-catchers.