Top Photos: Detroit Lions OTAs 5

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions are set to enter their third full season with the same pair of coordinators: defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Meanwhile, Dave Fipp is headed into his fourth campaign as Detroit's special teams coordinator.
At organized team activities Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted that the continuity of his coordinators helps practice run more efficiently on a day-to-day basis.
Because they have been together, it allows the staff to effortlessly combine their opinions when working on situations and schemes.
“I put a lot of stock in that. There’s a lot of value in it. I’ve said this before, without my coaches, without my coordinators, none of this thing works," Campbell expressed. "To have the continuity, we worked a situation yesterday, and you go through these things and you talk to them, talk with the coordinators as staff. ‘Okay, we get in this situation, this is what I’m thinking, this is what I want to do.’ We covered one the other day, talked about it one time. It’s been a little bit, and we go out there and so I kind of throw a situation out that’s very similar. So, we work it and see how they handle it.
"I get a little antsy, like I don’t know if Ben (Johnson) -- he knows. And, I love that, I appreciate that. Same deal with A.G. (Aaron Glenn) and Fipp. We’re all on the same page, and so we’re just, that helps, man. Everything is so much more efficient.”
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson talks to linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
