Tracy Walker: 'I Feel Like I'm Going to Have a Good Year'

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker feels like he is in a good position to have a successful 2021 season.

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker admitted at the end of the 2020 season that issues off the field played a part in some of his struggles on the field.

He led the team in 2019 with 103 tackles, to go along with one interception in 13 games played.

It was expected that he would take a significant step forward in Matt Patricia's system, but unfortunately, his down season has cast doubt on his ability to play in the back-end of the secondary.

Walker struggled all throughout the 2020 season, and even lost his role as a starter to Will Harris early in the season.

He finished 2020 with 74 tackles and four passes defensed. According to Pro Football Focus, Walker ranked 78th among safeties.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Despite dealing with challenging life issues, Walker is still viewed as one of the building blocks of the Lions' secondary.

"Honestly, it's a blessing to be able to play under this coach, in this scheme," Walker said. "First off, I appreciate the knowledge that I've been learning and the tips these coaches have been giving me. Just to be quite frank, God willing, I feel like I'm going to have a good year, just off how the system runs and just the way that I'm being treated."

Meanwhile, Lions fans are hoping that Walker gets back to his 2019 level of production.

It's something that the fourth-year pro believes he'll be able to accomplish through being himself both on and off the field.

"I just get to be myself," Walker added. "Let's just say it like that. I get to walk around and be myself, and I can't ask for much else. As long as I get to be myself and get to be the jolly person that I am, then, like I said, my play on the field will speak for itself."

