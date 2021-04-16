Lions Trading Down in 2021 NFL Draft Could Yield 'Strong Value'

Reports have surfaced indicating that Detroit is actively looking to trade down from the No. 7 position in this year's draft.

The Detroit Lions are likely miles away from contending for a divisional title.

One sportsbook has even projected the Lions to only win five games this upcoming season. Even the Jaguars and the Jets are projected to win more games in 2021.

For new general manager Brad Holmes, the best strategy would be to trade down in this year's draft and to acquire more draft capital.

One senior executive believes Holmes and Co. are looking to make a deal to move down to acquire more draft picks, per The Athletic.

According to CBS Sports, "Don't know how far back the Lions would be willing to go, but if they don't grab the QB themselves they might get strong value in a move down. Maybe from the Patriots, if Lance is gone and New England hasn't moved up higher. Maybe from the Washington Football Team. The Lions know they aren't close, a lot of young regimes have been going the accumulate-draft-capital route and it would make a lot of sense for Detroit, too."

In recent weeks, questions have formed regarding the work ethic of quarterback Justin Fields, potentially sending his draft stock down slightly.

Teams like the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team all appear to be the market for a quarterback and could make Detroit an offer if Fields is still available when it is Detroit's turn to hand in their draft card.

Back in 2018, the Buffalo Bills traded two second-round picks to move up to select quarterback Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick.

Outside of the quarterbacks, the 2021 class of wide receivers is considered special by many draft analysts.

"They’re guys that are just special," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said Wednesday. "To me, they’re the highest-rated players in this draft and that goes to Kyle Pitts as well. DeVonta Smith, Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle, they’re all special players. They’re not just forced up there."

For Detroit's front office, being prepared for what could occur all throughout the draft will be key to their decision-making process.

"You gotta be prepared for everything, so we do our work in making sure that we’re best prepared for what may happen with the teams behind us or in front of us," Holmes said last month.

