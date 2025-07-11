Training Camp Preview: Who Steps Up in Alim McNeill's Absence?
The Detroit Lions will have to find some solutions early in the year in the defensive interior.
With Alim McNeill expected to miss the start of the season due to a torn ACL, Detroit will be tasked with finding a contributor who can help offset the loss in prodcution that the team will miss in his absence.
Fortunately, there are some intriguing options for Dan Campbell and Kelvin Sheppard to choose from. Getting consistent production in this area could go a long way toward sustained success on the defensive side.
Here is a preview of where the Lions stand at the defensive tackle position heading into training camp.
Reason for hope
Despite McNeill's injury, the Lions do have some depth on the interior for his absence. Levi Onwuzurike is back on a one-year contract after showing signs of finding his groove last season, and the Lions made some additions at the nose tackle position along with the return of DJ Reader.
Detroit signed veteran Roy Lopez to serve as a rotational tackle, and drafted Tyleik Williams in the first-round of the 2025 draft. Together, those two players and Reader will give the Lions a reliable rotation of nose tackles that should anchor the run defense.
Meanwhile, Onwuzurike will spearhead the effort as the three-technique in McNeill's absence. He also has the versatility to slide out and play some defensive end. Mekhi Wingo's rookie year ended early with a knee injury, but he also has the ability to crack the rotation when he reaches full health.
The Lions' defense was solid against the run when fully healthy last year, and with many of the key parts set to be back, the defensive line should be able to stifle opponents on the ground. Undoubtedly, McNeill's return at some point will give the defense a much-needed boost.
Reason for worry
McNeill has ascended throughout his career, earning a four-year contract extension in October of last season. In each of the last two years, he was playing at a Pro Bowl level before suffering a knee injury.
Because he's had two knee injuries in two seasons, the Lions won't rush him back. This means his absence could extend beyond the first few weeks of the year, and the 9-to-12-month recovery period could force him out until nearly December.
He's a key piece of the Lions' defensive line, and also the team's best pass-rusher from the interior. This means the team will have a difficult time replicating his production, as he has a unique blend of athleticism and power that allows him to disengage from blockers.
If Onwuzurike doesn't continue to improve, or Wingo doesn't step up, the Lions could be strapped for depth aside from their crop of nose tackles. As such, the Lions would need to slide either Williams or Lopez over in certain packages.
Training camp battle
The biggest training camp battle on the defensive interior will be for the role McNeill is vacating for the time being. Onwuzurike is the top returning option, but Wingo could certainly wind up being an option if he shows some development throughout camp.
Another potential solution for the Lions would be to bump Williams over. The rookie was one of the best interior run stoppers in the draft class, and while he needs work as a pass-rusher, his ability to stuff the run is a trait that should get him on the field immediately.
Detroit will be able to mix-and-match its options throughout the preseason and camp to find the best possible fits. Ultimately, the importance placed on finding reliable replacements hinges on the projected length of McNeill's absence.
Player to watch
Williams was compared to McNeill throughout the pre-draft process. Now, he could wind up being one of the options the team looks to as the veteran's replacement. The Ohio State product will certainly be a player worth keeping tabs on as Detroit's first-round pick from this year's class.
Another player worth monitoring is Brodric Martin, the Lions' third-year defensive tackle. After two years of very little in the way of production, Martin is facing a make-or-break year with the Lions' additions at the nose tackle positions.