Training Camp Preview: Can Davenport Be Desired EDGE Solution?
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best EDGE rushers, but a season-ending injury hurt the group's performance in 2024.
When Aidan Hutchinson went down with a leg injury, the Lions struggled to force sacks as a collective group.
Hutchinson returned this offseason and there's little concern about the long-term ramifications of the injury. However, the key in 2025 will be to complement his performance with a strong supporting cast.
Here is a breakdown of where the Lions stand at the EDGE position heading into training camp.
Reason for hope
Hutchinson's return from injury is the ultimate reason for optimism, as he will bring elite-level production. He was playing at a record pace last year with 7.5 sacks in five games, putting him on pace to approach the single-season sack record had he stayed healthy throughout the season.
Even if Hutchinson is not at that exact level this year, his ability to pressure the quarterback with a rare blend of speed and power makes him a constant threat to be in opposing backfields. As long as he is healthy, Detroit's pass-rush has an elite, top-level anchor.
Opposite of him, the Lions invested in a pair of players who contribute last year. Marcus Davenport is back on an incentives-laden one-year deal. He showed he's capable of contributing in a limited audition last year, as his season ended with a torn triceps in Week 3.
If Davenport can stay healthy, the Lions appear to have confidence in his ability to be a serious factor. Al-Quadin Muhammad is also back after being a reliable contributor as a midseason addition last year.
Josh Paschal is in the mix in what will be the final year of his rookie deal. While Paschal has yet to unlock his pass-rush ability, he'll be steady against the run.
Reason for worry
Last season, the Lions finished 23rd in sacks. Though Hutchinson's injury certainly didn't help matters, the overall depth at the position left more to be desired from a production standpoint.
Detroit's defensive line did a good job of getting into the backfield, however, finishing plays with sacks proved to be a tough challenge. A full season of Hutchinson and Davenport, the Lions hope, will yield different results.
However, Davenport has yet to play a full season since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft. Durability will be a major factor for him, as the best version of the Lions' defense features a healthy version of him.
Brad Holmes' decision to wait until the sixth-round to draft an EDGE also puzzled some pundits, as that was viewed as their biggest area of need. However, Holmes has traditionally been a very thorough evaluator and unwilling to compromise fit for need.
Training camp battle
Davenport appears to be the first guy up opposite of Hutchinson heading into camp, but with the Lions' desire for competition that spot will be up for grabs. Paschal and Muhammad could certainly challenge for that spot, though.
Additionally, with all the buzz surrounding a potential return to Detroit for Za'Darius Smith, there's always a chance Detroit makes a move at the position to add competition for Davenport and company.
This competition would get all the more intriguing if Ahmed Hassanein adapts quickly, as he has the relentless motor and toughness that would fit Detroit's defensive style nicely.
Player to watch
While Hutchinson will draw plenty of eyes in his return from injury, the biggest name to watch will certainly be Davenport. Health is the biggest question for him, having played just six games over the last two seasons.
If Davenport can remain healthy, he can be a difference-making force for Detroit's pass-rush. If he once again deals with injuries, it will put Detroit in a tough spot from a depth perspective. The decision to retain him on a one-year deal was a smart one, and the organization is hoping it can get the most out of him in 2025.