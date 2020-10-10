The Detroit Lions Must Turn to Plan B Immediately

The Detroit Lions start to the 2020 season could not have gotten off to a worse start.

After the first-quarter of the NFL season, Detroit sits at 1-3 and have been forced to lick their wounds after multiple games were lost in which the team held double-digit leads.

Now it's back to the drawing board for a roster that is hoping to find answers to questions about conservative play on offense, a defense that cannot get off the field on third-down, difficulties holding leads, and a slow start from franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

According to SI All Lions writer Logan Lamorandier, the primary reason for the struggles of the defense is the subpar play of the defensive line.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Is the Lions defense too complicated to execute well?

When is the next opportunity for Sheila Ford Hamp to fire Patricia and Quinn?

Explaining why Jim Caldwell has become a legend in Detroit

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai having his snap counts reduced

Can Detroit take advantage of a weaker schedule to stack some victories these next few weeks?

