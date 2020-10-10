SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Poll: Should GM Bob Quinn Be Allowed to Hire Lions' Next Head Coach?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions certainly have a major dilemma to deal with just four games into the 2020 season. 

The majority of supporters have lost total confidence in the regime led by general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia being able to accomplish anything noteworthy moving forward.

If the pattern of subpar play continues until the end of the season, wholesale changes will be made by ownership. 

The specifics of what changes Sheila Ford Hamp could make remain up in the air. 

Could Patricia be relieved of his head coaching duties, while Quinn survives and is able to hire his third head coach in five years?

That theory was proposed by "Locked on Lions" host Matt Dery during a recent broadcast.

As Dery explained, 

"So, Bob Quinn, I guess on the ladder, is higher up than Matt Patrica. But, Bob Quinn deserves just as much blame, if not more, for the demise of this organization over the last two seasons. But, if Quinn is already starting to plant the seed to the Fords and Rod Wood like ‘Hey, I might have messed this up, this coaching hire, (but) give me another chance. I’ve got a guy.’ The last thing the Lions want to do is replace a coordinator with another coordinator. Are they going to hire Eric Bieniemy away from Kansas City, are they going to hire Robert Saleh, the pride of Dearborn? Or could Quinn, in his conversations with Rod Wood, should they have a discussion and say, ‘If we’re going to make a coaching change, we can’t bring in a guy who hasn’t been a head coach.’ Woah, woah, there’s somebody available with New England ties, that, you know, that’s won four division championships and had a winning record in Houston (Bill O’Brien). And no, we don’t make O’Brien the general manager, don’t worry. He’s just the head coach. Could this be something that could happen? I think so. Couldn’t you see that happen? I can.”

The scenario that seems most acceptable to supporters is to completely start over and rebuild yet again with both a new general manager and head coach. 

In this scenario, Quinn would be allowed to select another head coach with ties to the Patriots, to try and right the ship that has gone totally off course.

When looking at the roster, Quinn has started to stockpile young talent, especially along the offensive line. 

But, can the errors made early in his tenure and some of the significant draft busts he has on his record be overlooked?

Should Quinn be retained, and be allowed to make the next coaching hire?

Vote and comment below.

Vote Here

More from SI All Lions:

3 Improvements Matthew Stafford Must Make

Lincoln Riley Should Be Considered as Matt Patricia Replacement

Will Jeff Okudah Become Better than Darius Slay?

Is the Relationship Strained Between Lions' Players and Coaches?

Pros and Cons of Trading Kenny Golladay

Suh: Caldwell Was the Answer for Detroit Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.  

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Polls

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Potential Replacements for Bob Quinn

Read more on the three names that could be in line to replace Bob Quinn as Lions general manager

Vito Chirco

by

Sanfranmania

Timing Is Right for Sheila Ford Hamp to Dismiss Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn

Read more why the Detroit Lions should move on from head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Vito Chirco

by

Mr.vokits

Legend of Jim Caldwell Has Grown Because Matt Patricia Has Failed

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has made Detroit miss Jim Caldwell.

John Maakaron

by

ADR1

Will Jeff Okudah Become Better than Darius Slay?

Read more on whether Jeff Okudah will one day become better than ex-Lions defensive back Darius Slay

Daniel Kelly

by

Tefkam

Matthew Stafford Deserves as Much Blame for Lions' Woes as Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played his worst game of 2020 against the New Orleans Saints.

John Maakaron

by

Jeverforever

Lions Headed Toward Repeating Mistakes of Houston Texans

Could Detroit Lions allow general manager Bob Quinn to make deadline moves and then dismiss him at the end of the season? Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Megatron888

Pro and Cons of Trading Kenny Golladay

Read more on the pros and cons of the Lions trading impending free agent Kenny Golladay

Logan Lamorandier

by

Megatron888

Ndamukong Suh: Jim Caldwell Was the Answer for Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions continue to defend Jim Caldwell. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Is the Relationship Between Lions' Players and Coaches Strained?

How does the constant losing impact members of the Detroit Lions roster? Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Hunof88

Does Matthew Stafford Want Out of Detroit?

Read more on the latest comments made by Dan Orlovsky regarding what he has observed from Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

John Maakaron

by

NWLionsClub