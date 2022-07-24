Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts: Everyone's Saying J.T. Barrett Was Still Short

Detroit Lions fans react to J.T. Barrett joining the coaching staff.

Supporters of the Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines have not forgotten the controversial ruling made in the 2016 contest between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. 

Recall, it was decided that then Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett earned a first down on fourth-and-1 in double overtime. 

All Michigan fans continue to lament the call, noting replays clearly showed he was short of the fist down. 

No doubt, the ruling would be made in the Wolverines favor. 

Naturally, the ruling went against the Wolverines, and Ohio State scored the game-winning touchdown one play later. 

“Of course the ruling on the field was that he made the line to gain and it was going to be a first down. The buzzers went off and it got kicked up to replay,” Dan Capron, one of the officials in the contest, told the Chicago Tribune. “I don’t know why the network didn’t have a camera right on the yard line. It was broadcasting malpractice. Because there was no camera on the yard line, there wasn’t a good angle to make the determination on an excruciatingly close call. I’m talking about within an inch. So replay couldn’t get a read on it, and they did what they’re supposed to do. The ruling on the field stands.”

Now that Barrett's playing days are behind him, he is embarking on a new career

It just may take a little while for fans to forget the anguish felt after such a controversial call in a heated rivalry. 

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Barrett joining the Lions' coaching staff. 

