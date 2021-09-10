Twitter Reacts: Chris Collinsworth Makes Odd Comment about Matthew Stafford

NFL commentator Chris Collinsworth tells national television audience he just learned how good quarterback Matthew Stafford was.

The National Football League has returned and officially kicked off the 2021 season.

On Thursday evening, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the home portion of their schedule, as they are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Early in the second quarter, NFL commentator Chris Collinsworth made interesting comments about former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford that surely will raise some eyebrows.

In his preview of the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Chicago Bears this Sunday evening, Collinsworth told the national television audience watching at home that he just discovered how good Matthew Stafford was after recently watching all of his throws from the 2020 season.

It was a curious comment to make, since the Lions have been previously featured on Sunday Night Football, and a handful of nationally televised games during Stafford's tenure in Motown.

Collinsworth acknowledged that the Lions have not been featured all that much on national television the past decade, but they have been featured on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football on a handful occasions.

The veteran broadcaster would not have had to look that far back, as the Lions defeated the Patriots, 26-10, on Sunday Night Football, in September of 2018.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the unusual comments made on NBC Thursday Night Football.

