    • October 25, 2021
    Twitter Reacts: Mark Sanchez Annoys Detroit Lions Fans

    Social media roasts Mark Sanchez for fawning over Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
    For one thing, if you are not listening to Detroit Lions play-by-play voice Dan Miller on the radio broadcast every week, something is wrong. 

    Just do it.

    But on Sunday, Fox Sports assigned Mark Sanchez and Kevin Kugler to announce the Lions-Rams Week 7 matchup on television. 

    Unfortunately, Sanchez drew the ire of the majority of Lions fans for fawning all over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and apparently dissing the Lions fanbase for not appreciating him enough. 

    Sanchez appeared to call Detroit a small market and even described Stafford as “underappreciated” during his playing days in Detroit.

    During the third quarter of the game, Sanchez correctly clarified and walked back his comments since the reaction on social media was immediate and intense.

    “I didn’t mean about the fans not appreciating him ... because I think the fans and the organization in Detroit knew who they had. It’s more from a national media standpoint … we just kind of overlooked them because of their losing seasons and small market,” Sanchez said.

    Here is a sample of the reaction online to Sanchez's poor choice of words during the Fox television broadcast this week: 

