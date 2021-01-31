Social Media Reacts to Stafford Trade, Lions Acquiring Goff

The Detroit Lions receive three quality draft picks and quarterback Jared Goff in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

Late Saturday evening, the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams came to terms on a trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford out West and brought former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff to Detroit along with three draft picks.

According to NFL Network, Los Angeles will inherit the two years, $43 million remaining on Stafford's contract.

Detroit will carry a $17.8 million dead cap hit in 2021, and inherits the remaining four years and $106.6M left on Goff's contract.

According to multiple reports, Detroit had seven or eight teams willing to offer a first-round pick, but the organization viewed the Rams' offer as the best one.

A League source told reporter Josina Anderson, "The Rams were screwed with a bad contract on (Jared) Goff and the #Lions helped them and don't even get a good pick this year. The Washington offer was better."

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes will now have multiple first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to aid in Detroit's rebuild.

While Detroit isn't forced to select a quarterback this year, selecting one is not completely off the table in this year's draft.

If needed, Detroit can also leverage the additional picks to move up in this year's draft, if it finds a quarterback it wants to make its next franchise passer.

What do supporters of the Lions think of the trade?

Here is a sample of the reactions of supporters who found out the terms of the Lions' blockbuster trade with the Rams.

