Where Detroit Lions Stand with Salary Cap Post-June 1

The Detroit Lions rank in the bottom-third of the NFL with the amount of salary-cap space available.

The Detroit Lions are heading into minicamp with a roster of 90 players looking to make an impression on the coaching staff.

A post-June 1 look at where the 32 NFL teams stand, in relation to salary-cap space remaining, reveals the Lions have $10,384,179 heading into the season.

The projected cap number includes the team signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class.

For Detroit, the only member of the 2022 rookie class that has yet to ink his rookie deal is defensive lineman Josh Paschal, who did not participate in the organized team activities open to the media last week.

After parting ways with Trey Flowers after the 2021 season, the team is responsible for over $20M ($20,284,830) in dead cap.

With practice squads expanding to 16 players, teams will have more opportunities to develop young players that they want to keep in their system.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t even thought that far into it," Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained, when asked about the expansion. "But, certainly, we’re going to be looking for guys that we know can help us during the year. You’re always going to want a few that, man, you’re like, ‘These guys may not be ready, but we may hit something down the road.’ You’re always going to want those guys, and you’re always looking for those.

"They’re not going to be ready now, but in a year or two, this could be -- but then, I think a majority of those guys, you’re banking on the fact that they’re going to help you win this year. They’re really backups that didn’t quite make the 53, but they’re good enough to be your backups and to help you get in games and they can sustain for a game or two and kind of hold the line, if you will.”

