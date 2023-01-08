Earlier this week, an unusual debate surfaced among Lions fans.

Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' contest against the Seattle Seahawks, supporters debated whether or not to cheer for the team that traded for former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Some felt as if it would be more important to secure a high draft pick, as the Lions are likely to have more playoff success next season.

If the Rams end up winning, it would actually cost the Lions in the upcoming draft, but now it is known it would not cost general manger Brad Holmes and Co. that much.

Here are the realistic scenarios involving the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 first-round draft pick, following their regular season finale.

1.) Rams defeat Seahawks in Week 18

Lions' pick ends up being No. 7 overall

2.) Rams lose to the Seahawks and the 49ers defeat the Cardinals in Week 18

Lions' pick ends up being No. 6 overall

3.) Rams lose and the Cardinals defeat the 49ers in Week 18

Lions' pick ends up being No. 5 overall

