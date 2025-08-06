Live Updates, Highlights: Detroit Lions Wednesday Practice
The Detroit Lions return to the practice field Wednesday for a full practice after a lighter schedule on Tuesday.
In the past couple of weeks, head coach Dan Campbell has had his first look at the coaching dynamic between both of his new coordinators.
When asked, the fifth-year head coach expressed, as expected, the practice environment is competitive for everyone, including the coaching staff.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s been good. It’s kind of business as usual for us. It’s a competitive environment, everybody wants to win and then let them know when they win," said Campbell. "So, it’s pretty good. It’s the right kind of spirit, I don’t think we take it too far, but it’s a great mix because it’s the same thing, it’s no different than the players. The emotions run high, but you’re trying to win, you’re trying to do it the right way and then when you walk off the field, they’re buddies arm-in-arm and jabbing at each other about the way that they argue with the other person. So, it’s good.”
With the sting of the surprise playoff loss to the Commanders still on everyone's mind, the goal now for the Lions' talented roster is to maintain the strong sense of urgency all throughout the season and into the playoffs.
“I’ve kind of said this before, I think it’s more – with every year that your club matures, when you get another year under your belt and you don’t finish the way you wanted to finish, you learn something. And I think you don’t take that for granted, you don’t take those opportunities for granted," Campbell said. "There is more of a sense of urgency that just happens organically, I think is what happens.
"You embrace every moment, you make sure that every young guy that comes in, there’s an emphasis on, ‘Man, this is important. We know you just walked in the door, we may need to lean on you, we may need your help. But you’ve got to understand where we’ve been, and what we’ve done, and you’ve got to get up to speed fast because it’s going to take everyone of us and we can’t afford for anybody to have an error that’s going to cost us.’”
Fans are again in attendance at the team's Allen Park Performance Center for the morning practice.
Follow along all throughout Wednesday's practice for live updates and highlights.
8:40 a.m. -- Former Lions star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is present at the team's practice facility today.
8 a.m. -- Dan Campbell indicated that the Lions will focus a portion of practice on the two-minute drill.