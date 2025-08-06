Where Do Things Now Stand Between Lions and Za'Darius Smith?
The Detroit Lions remain in contact with veteran free agent defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
After acquiring Smith in a trade with the Cleveland Browns at last year's deadline, the Lions leaned on the veteran to be a key part of their pass rush over the final eight games of the regular season. With the defense dealing with several injuries to key players, Smith provided four sacks in his stint with the Lions.
Ahead of the start of free agency, Smith was released by the Lions in a maneuver that allowed them to generate cap space. General manager Brad Holmes said at the annual league meetings that there remained interest in a potential reunion from the team's perspective.
With the calendar turned to August, Smith remains a free agent. The veteran has also made his interest in returning to Detroit public, telling reporters that he hoped to return during a recent awards show.
Speaking with 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday, Holmes stated that the two sides have been keeping in touch though no deal has been reached.
The general manager acknowledged that Smith, as a veteran, wouldn't be hurt by missing training camp time as much as a younger player. He also noted that the negotiations are a two-way street, meaning that both sides have expectations.
"Za'Darius did a lot of good things last year for us and we said we're gonna keep in contact with his agent, but everything's not just one-sided," Holmes said. "Za'Darius has expectations, the team has expectations. So sometimes it takes a while for those things to get on the same page, especially a guy that's been in the league as long as he has. I'm not saying he doesn't want to be in training camp, but if he misses some time — there's obviously some interest there, and we've been keeping in touch."
The Lions are currently leaning on Marcus Davenport to contribute opposite of Aidan Hutchinson at the defensive end position. Rookie Ahmed Hassanein and veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad are also in the mix, while 2022 second-round pick Josh Paschal is currently on the Non-Football Injury list.
Smith has played 10 NFL seasons across five different organizations. He was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL draft, playing four seasons for the Ravens before landing in Green Bay in 2019.
He played three seasons for the Packers, earning Pro Bowl honors in two of them, before remaining in the division and suiting up for Minnesota in 2022. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2023 season, where he would play parts of two seasons before being dealt to Detroit at last year's trade deadline.
In 10 seasons, Smith has amassed 333 combined tackles, 85 tackles for loss and 69 sacks.