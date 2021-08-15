Sports Illustrated home
Look: Fans Brawl at SoFi Stadium

Video emerges of fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium brawling with each other.
Fans have waited for over a year to return to NFL stadiums to cheer on their home teams. 

Unfortunately, one aspect of fan behavior has also returned: unruliness. 

For the past several seasons, security at stadiums have had to address numerous brawls that take place in the stands. 

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, 13-6.

Running back Darius Bradwell's third quarter touchdown secured the seven point victory for the Rams crosstown rivals. 

Nearly 70,000 fans attended the contest, which was the first game open to fans at SoFi since the global pandemic. 

A video has now emerged of a brawl that took place during the second quarter. 

Two fans were arguing back and forth at each other when the individual donning an Aaron Donald jersey had a drink thrown at him. 

The video shows the fan with the Donald jersey unleashing a backhand at a group of fans in front of him. That’s when punches were thrown and the fan who initiated the physical contact was on the wrong end of several punches of a group of three or four fans.

It appears NFL fans are already in mid-season form, as multiple fights broke out in Los Angeles during the first preseason contest for both squads. 

Look: Fans Brawl at SoFi Stadium

